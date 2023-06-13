Paolo Banchero still uncertain to play for USA

Paolo Banchero, the talented 20-year-old forward, remains uncertain about which national team he will represent in international basketball competitions. Banchero's agent, Mike Miller, has confirmed that he has not yet made a decision on whether to play for the United States or Italy.

While Banchero has a desire to play for both countries, he understands the impossibility of doing so. Miller emphasized that Banchero is carefully considering his options and the impact this decision will have on his future.

The player's agent revealed that Paolo Banchero has already had two meetings with Grant Hill regarding joining Team USA. However, there is no set timeline for when Banchero will finalize his choice.

For a youngster like Paolo, it is always good to have different options. He would like to play for both national teams, but he knows very well he can’t do it. So he will have to make a decision but we don’t know when that will be made.

He continued,

It could take 2 days or 3 months. At the moment we are not saying yes or no to the possibility of playing in the World Cup, it will never be a choice against one NT or the other. "Miller said to Sky Sport"

At the same time, they are considering other potential players for the Italian national team. Darius Thompson, currently playing for Baskonia, and Drew Eubanks of the Portland Trail Blazers are among the players being evaluated. Thompson's marriage with an Italian woman would enable him to obtain dual citizenship and thus join Italy's national team in no time.

Eubanks, with his Italian roots, could also become an option in the future, depending on the availability of Banchero and Thompson.

Paolo Banchero Crowned as 2023 Rookie of the Year

Paolo Banchero's ascent to the Rookie of the Year title in 2023 was nothing short of exceptional. The selection of Banchero as last year's top pick immediately emerged as an early favorite to win a prestigious award that he continued to hold all throughout this season. The Orlando forward showcased his immense talent, leading all rookies in scoring while playing a pivotal role in the Magic's impressive improvement from a 22-win team to a 34-win contender vying for a play-in spot.

Paolo Banchero left a lasting impression on the court, averaging 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He had a scintillating start, recording six consecutive games with 20 or more points.

While other players from his draft class delivered remarkable performances, it was Banchero's consistency and overall contributions that set him apart in the Rookie of the Year race. Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz were deserving finalists, but Banchero's exceptional play ultimately secured him the well-deserved honor.

As Banchero moves forward to his journey with Magic organization in the new season there are immense expectations over him. With his rookie campaign serving as a valuable learning experience, the talented forward now embarks on his sophomore season with a wealth of experience under his belt.

Banchero's contribution and development will be critical for The Magic as they aim for achievements in the upcoming season.

