Paolo Banchero takes swipe at major sports network after resurfaced video

Paolo Banchero has come a long way after being drafted first overall by the Orlando Magic in 2022. Though he has started to stock his trophy case with NBA accolades, Banchero still hasn't forgotten certain grudges that date back to his formative years.
On Friday, a clip of highlights from the Magic forward's high school days made the rounds on X. This clip drew the attention of Banchero himself, who took aim at no less than a major sports network:
"and espn had me ranked 4th in my class," Banchero tweeted along with a set of laughing emojis.
In the clip, Banchero is seen dunking the ball with ease and even pulling off an ankle breaker on his defender before draining an outside shot.
Indeed, ESPN ranked three other high school players ahead of Banchero back in 2021. These players were Chet Holmgren, Jaden Hardy, and Emoni Bates.
Banchero, then, must have felt a certain sense of vindication after he was selected first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, with Holmgren coming in second and Hardy getting drafted in the second round. Bates, meanwhile, ended up as a second-round pick as well in 2023.
Banchero, who spent a year at Duke after shining at O'Dea High School in Seattle, went on to win the 2023 Rookie of the Year award. The following season, the 6-foot-10 forward was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. Clearly, Banchero has begun making a name for himself in the NBA — and this time, there might not be any scouts that will sell him short.
Paolo Banchero congratulates fellow O'Dea High School alum after being named NBA head coach
Earlier this month, Banchero looked back at his high school days on a more positive note.
Back on May 2, Mitch Johnson — who played for O'Dea High School from 2002 to 2005 — was named Gregg Popopvich's successor as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs. Days after Johnson's appointment, Banchero congratulated his fellow O'Dea alum:
"yessir!! O’Dea high school legend congrats Mitch," Banchero tweeted.
Though Banchero sent good vibes on the occasion of Johnson's ascent to a head coaching role, both Seattle natives will definitely bring their competitive fire when the Magic squares off against the Spurs next season.
