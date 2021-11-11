"Paolo Vibez. 11s Go Crazy!" - LeBron James gives an Instagram shout out to Duke's Paolo Banchero after freshman impresses in his first game against Kentucky

The latest addition to the Paolo Banchero hype train is none other than LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. James acknowledged the Duke player for his skill and for sporting his signature LeBron 11's shoes against Kentucky, on his Instagram story.

"Paolo vibez!!!! 11's go crazy. And by the way he so tough!!! Seattle got another 1"

The NCAA season tipped off with a big-ticket matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and Kentucky Wildcats. The game was headlined by some talented young basketball players.

One of the up-and-coming names on the list of college athletes is Paolo Banchero. Making his debut for Duke in Tuesday's matchup, the 6'10" phenom has gathered a star-studded following as he continues to impress fans of the sport.

Banchero went on to record 22 points and seven rebounds in his debut for the Blue Devils as they beat Kentucky 79-71 to tip-off their season. The 18-year old later was starstruck when he learned of LeBron James mentioning him on his social media.

"No way bron (LeBron James) put me on tha story man. Sorry but y'all gotta let me be a fan for second. That's my goat fr"

LeBron James as an icon and mentor to younger players

Lebron James has been known to have an eye for talent and particularly with regards to keeping an eye on the next generation of players. A number of young players have attended James' camps prior to entering the NBA and LeBron has been an inspiration to a whole generation of basketball players.

The NBA legend has also been known to reach out to talented athletes and advise them while taking them under his wing. Some of the names on this list includes players such as Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson, who have excelled in the NBA in recent years.

Paolo Banchero is widely regarded as one of the best prospects heading into the 2022 NBA Draft. As a potential first overall-pick, the 18-year old Duke swingman has a lot of expectations put upon his shoulders.

With the stamp of approval from King James himself, Banchero is a certified bucket. Looking to build upon his solid debut, the Duke Blue Devils will look to play against the Army Black Knights in their next fixture on Friday (November 12).

