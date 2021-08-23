"Paper doesn't win championships for us" - LA Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy on what the team must do to win another NBA title

Phil Handy is reluctant to crown the LA Lakers as the automatic NBA champion for next season. The Lakers assistant coach spoke with retired player Eddie Johnson and ESPN’s Amin Elhassan, and told them that seeing the names of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis on a piece of paper doesn’t guarantee a title.

“I've been coaching in the league 11 years, not a long time, but I've had a lot of experience with great players,” Handy said. “And I just think this: paper doesn't win championships for us. Those names that are on that paper are some phenomenal names.”

The accomplishments behind the names of Westbrook, James and Davis include MVPs, All-Stars, and championships. It’s easy to look at them all under one team, the LA Lakers, and conclude that they will be NBA champions next season.

The LA Lakers retooled their roster this offseason, letting go of many of their mainstays from recent seasons. They put all their eggs in one basket—signing Westbrook—in a bid to reclaim the title in the 2021-22 season.

Aside from the players, Handy understands that for the LA Lakers to win another championship, the coaches will have to do their part as well. He’s confident, however, that head coach Frank Vogel will do an excellent job.

“So we got to do our work,” Handy said. “Frank is going to do a great job of leading the charge. But we’ve got to do our work in making sure we jell. Do we fit? These guys, they’ve got to figure out ways to play with each other and sacrifice and let their names take over.”

There have been super teams and Big 3s before that have not worked out and never won a title. But this has not been the case LeBron James, as he has won championships with a Big 3 in the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers before.

Handy spoke about how many have declared that the title is already in the bag for the LA Lakers. He dismissed the idea, stating they would have plenty of work to do to make that a reality. He also shared his excitement about the possibilities that lay ahead in the upcoming season.

“So, you look at that piece of paper and say, ‘Hey, man, Lakers are loaded. Automatic championship.’ No, man, we got a lot of work to do in terms of just jelling, finding our rhythm and being able to be cohesive as a unit.”

“I like what we've done. I'm really excited about it. But, you know, there's a lot of work ahead of us.”

Even if the LA Lakers aren’t instant champions, they are considered one of the top three contenders for the NBA title along with the Brooklyn Nets and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

If the LA Lakers are to wrest the title away from the Bucks or to fend off any other team for the Larry O’Brien trophy, Vogel, Handy and the rest of the coaching staff will need to get their Big 3 playing harmoniously throughout the season.

