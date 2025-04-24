While Steph Curry dominates the NBA playoffs, his wife, Ayesha Curry, is also making headlines for philanthropic reasons. Ayesha joined "Baby2Baby" to help tackle the maternal health crisis in 15 states, a thoughtful initiative that has been appreciated by many, including Paris Hilton.

Ad

Victoria Monet and Sofia Richie Grainge joined Ayesha Curry in Baby2Baby’s latest venture. The nonprofit organization’s official Instagram page shared photos from the event, and Hilton was among the many who expressed their admiration.

“😍,” the celebrity commented.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Credits: Instagram (@baby2baby)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ayesha and all those involved in Baby2Baby’s recent initiative spent the day packing multiple maternal health and newborn supplies. The kit included essentials such as diapers, breastfeeding supplies, postpartum products, and even educational resources.

Ad

Trending

“Baby2Baby was proud to announce the expansion of our initiative to combat the maternal health crisis to 15 states today… Thank you to @huggies for providing an extraordinary multi-million-dollar grant including funds and in-kind product donations to make this critical program possible for years to come,” the caption further detailed.

Ad

Ayesha Curry is the founder of her nonprofit organization, “Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation,” along with Steph Curry. However, she doesn't restrict herself and supports other establishments such as No Kid Hungry, Sweet July Foundation, and more, to tackle multiple issues.

Ayesha Curry hypes Steph Curry before Game 2 of the Warriors-Rockets series

Before Game 2 of the first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, Ayesha Curry used her Instagram to hype her husband, Steph Curry.

Ad

Ayesha shared a pregame photo of Steph and admired her husband's look by captioning her Story:

"Goodness gracious @stephencurry30"

Credits: Instagram (@ayeshacurry)

Unfortunately, Ayesha's pregame social media activity brought no luck to Steph nor the Warriors. Backed by Jalen Green’s dominant 38-point outing, the Rockets blew out Golden State 109-94. While Steph Curry recorded a team-high 20-point performance, there was a significant dip in his production from Game 1 – 31 points.

The series, currently tied at 1-1, will now shift to the Bay Area. While Ayesha was unable to make it to the stands for Wednesday’s contest in Houston, it is safe to assume that she will be present at Chase Center to cheer for her husband. Game 3 of the series will take place on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.