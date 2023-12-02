"Parlay respecter": NBA fans laud Kevin Durant on record-breaking night as he drops 30 points in losing cause

Kevin Durant made history on Friday night as he moved up to 10th place in the NBA all-time leading scorers list during the Phoenix Suns' home game against the Denver Nuggets at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Durant did so in style, as he finished with 30 points, 11 assists, four rebounds, three blocks, and one steal but lost the game to the defending champions.

After his record-breaking outing, fans took to social media to acknowledge his feat.

One fan probably won a bet with Kevin Durant's stat line that he took to X to call him a "parlay respecter."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Another X user believes Durant has done enough to become a Top 10 all-time player, not just in scoring but in the NBA overall.

Expand Tweet

Despite Durant's impressive stats, the Suns still fell short of the Nuggets, and some fans turned their attention to his second-half struggles, where he failed to score a field goal in 10 shots.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One of them even told Legion Hoops, who posted a graphic of Durant's stat line, to simply delete it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another X user, though, thinks that Durant was still impressive despite the late struggles, saying,

"[The] second half was brutal, but he was still great."

Expand Tweet

Crucial Jusuf Nurkic foul spoils Kevin Durant's historic night

Despite the Denver Nuggets holding Kevin Durant without a field goal in the later stages, the Phoenix Suns still had a shot at winning the game at home.

The Suns fought back from 17 down to tie the game early in the fourth and were just trailing by three in the final minute of the game.

However, Jusuf Nurkic, who was having an explosive night, was called for a crucial offensive foul when he was charging through Nikola Jokic.

Worse, after a review, the call was upgraded to a flagrant foul, and Nurkic virtually fouled out of the game, and Jokic made 1-of-2 from the foul line to seal the Nuggets' win.

Nurkic, who finished with 31 points on 13-for-22 field goals, congratulated the Nuggets for the win.

“They're a good team. Give them credit, they got the win,” Nurkic said.

“You've got to credit the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic - that's why he's one of the best in the world," Frank Vogel said. "He can take any four teammates and create great looks for those guys. He's really special.”

The Phoenix Suns would like to bounce back on Saturday night as they head home to welcome the Memphis Grizzlies.