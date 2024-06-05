"Part of the business": Jason Kidd lifts the lid on why Kristaps Porzingis didn’t succeed in Dallas ahead of NBA Finals clash vs. Celtics 

One of the biggest storylines in the NBA Finals is Kristaps Porzingis facing off against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks. Before the action begins, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd discusses the issues that led to the All-Star big man's departure from the Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks coach was asked why things didn't work out with Porzingis in a press conference. Kidd felt things were going well with the versatile center when he first took over but said after all, it was a business move.

"I only had him for a short period of time and I thought it was going well," Kidd said. "As you know, in the business of basketball, there's trade that take place. We're judged on if it works or doesn't work, that's just part of the business. But for the short period I had him I really enjoyed KP. He was great."

Kristaps Porzingis joined the Mavericks in 2019 after being traded from the New York Knicks. In Kidd's first season as head coach, the seven-footer was traded to the Washington Wizards midway through the year. Prior to the trade, Porzingis averaged 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds in 34 games with Dallas.

Luka Doncic speaks about his former partnership with Kristaps Porzingis

Jason Kidd was not the only person asked about Kristaps Porzingis' tenure with the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic was asked why things didn't work out with the former All-Star.

Pairing the versatile big man with Doncic was the main reason why the Mavs made the trade with New York. The superstar point guard couldn't answer how things played out but did admit both of them tried to coexist on the floor.

"I don't know why it didn't work out. We were still both young," Doncic said. "We tried to make it work, but it just didn't work so we moved on."

Kristaps Porzingis missed a substantial amount of time due to injuries, but he was productive on both ends for the Mavericks. In 134 games over three seasons, he averaged 20.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. However, the front office ultimately decided to trade him for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

Even though things didn't work out for Porzingis in Dallas, he's managed to have a resurgence in his career. He averaged a career-high 23.2 points for the Wizards in 2023 while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

Following his impressive run in Washington, the Boston Celtics decided to take a chance on Porzingis. Availability was still an issue, but he proved to be a key piece on the Celtics roster.

After missing the majority of the postseason due to injury, Porzingis has a chance to face off against his former team. The Celtics center is reportedly going to make his return to action in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.