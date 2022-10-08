“Part of me was pissed the f*ck off, Dray. I ain’t gonna lie”- Patrick Beverley admits not being glad when DPOY was announced, believes he deserved that recognition and is still hungry for it

Patrick Beverley joined Draymond Green to discuss Marcus Smart winning Defensive Player of the Year last season.

When asked his thoughts on the matter, Beverley explained that he was frustrated with himself for not winning. He pointed out that is not to say he is unhappy Marcus Smart got the recognition, or that he doesn’t deserve it. It just makes Beverley hungrier.

Beverley outlined:

“Part of me was pissed the f**k off, Dray. I ain’t gonna lie.”

And when Beverly is angry, every one of his opponents knows it.

Patrick Beverley has always been a tenacious entity on the backcourt. His physicality and pressure makes him one of the most notable pests in the game.

But much like Draymond Green, Beverley’s stat sheet is rather dry. This is because both players understand where they are needed most.

Beverley talked about his respect for Marcus Smart:

“I respect it. A guard got it, you know. So now I’m like, okay, what do I have to do now?”

Patrick Beverley seeing another guard win DPOY made him realize the award was very much within his reach.

The former Timberwolves guard, who is now on the Lakers, explained that he would use this time to learn and develop his game.

Beverley said:

“Do I have to block more shots? … You gotta win more? Okay, you gotta win more, and you gotta be more healthy.”

Patrick Beverley refining his game for DPOY award

The already tenacious defensive force is using this frustration to refine his game to the point that it will bring him into the award conversation.

Marcus Smart won last year’s DPOY with 257 points. Phoenix Suns wing, Mikal Bridges, finished second with 202 points. Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert was third with 136.

Smart finished last season having averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. His defensive efforts averaged to 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Beverly finished the season averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. His defensive efforts were 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

With the stats side by side, one can argue that Beverley, at least, belonged in the conversation.

The passion Patrick Beverley deploys on the floor is undeniable. Some of his antics are regarded as slightly too physical. However, he and Draymond Green have similiar styles of play, and Green is arguably one of the reasons for Golden State’s success.

Knowing the role players on your team, and playing to accent them, instead of overshining them, is a hard task in such a competitive field. This is especially true when everyone is fixated on stats.

Here’s hoping that Patrick Beverley’s new tenure on the Lakers will make him a contender for DPOY.

Having primary scorers like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company is going to help give Beverley the space he needs to work. Being able to trust that his teammates will fill their roles, while he fills his, is what will make a difference.

The Minnesota Timberwolves did have an offensive opportunity for Beverley to count on, but the veteran knowledge within the Lakers may prove more fruitful for Beverley.

