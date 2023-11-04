"Part of the problem": Richard Jefferson mocks JJ Redick who reminded Clippers they haven't won anything

JJ Redick, Richard Jefferson, and Ryan Ruocco, the ESPN broadcast team covering the New York Knicks-Milwaukee Bucks game on Day 1 of the NBA In-Season Tournament, brought out a few laughs when they talked about the LA Clippers.

Midway through the first quarter of the said game, the panel discussed the official court designs for the tournament, and Redick took exception about the Crypto.com Arena's official home court design for the Clippers, saying (via New York Post):

"I was very confused. The first court I saw was the Clippers court and there was a trophy at half-court. And I was like, 'Well the Clippers never won a trophy.'"

Ruocco could not believe Redick would say something like that to the Clippers despite the years he played with them.

"You're allowed to speak about them like that of all the years you spent with them?" Ruocco said.

Jefferson would butt in and exclaim:

"I would say you're part of the problem! What are you talking about?"

Redick expressed his accountability about uttering those words by saying:

"I'm well aware, RJ."

JJ Redick being part of Clippers' 'Lob City' era

While JJ Redick brought out a lot of comedy stuff in the commentary after hitting out at the LA Clippers' NBA In-Season Tournament flooring, the joke was half-meant as he was part of arguably the best Clippers core ever assembled, and still did not win.

Redick joined the Clippers during the offseason of 2013 as part of a three-team trade with the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

JJ Redick came in at the height of the LA Clippers' "Lob City" era, with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan leading the way.

A three-point specialist even during his college days, Redick was tasked to give the Clippers the outside threat while Griffin and Jordan continued to terrorize the interior with their high-flying skills.

Despite the superstars as well as Redick already peaking, the Clippers could not get past the second round of the NBA Playoffs during the mid-2010s.

Worse, JJ Redick became part of the 2014-2015 LA Clippers that blew a 3-1 lead and lost to the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Clippers eventually went on a rebuild in 2017, and that included letting Redick go. He would then sign a one-season deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.