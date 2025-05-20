Pascal Siakam vs. OG Anunoby: Head-to-head matchup explored ahead of ECF | 2025 NBA Playoffs

On Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers will travel to New York City to face the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. While Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton compete in the backcourt, both teams will rely on former Raptors teammates OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam in the frontcourt.

The duo was part of the NBA title-winning Raptors team in 2019 and will face off against each other for the Eastern Conference crown. Anunoby was the first of the two to leave Toronto, joining the Knicks in 2023. He was traded for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley and has since become integral to the Knicks' setup.

On the other hand, Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers last season, with the Raptors receiving Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and Kira Lewis Jr. in exchange. The forward was instrumental in their ECF run last season and will play a crucial role again, as he faces off against a familiar face.

Pascal Siakam vs OG Anunoby playoff numbers

Pascal Siakam has started every game for the Indiana Pacers during the postseason. The Indianapolis franchise defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round and the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the semifinals to make back-to-back appearances in the ECF. Siakam started every one of those games, as the Pacers beat both teams within five games.

During Round one, Siakam averaged 33.6 minutes and recorded 19.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also shot 44.4% from beyond the arc and 55.6% from the field. Against the Cavaliers, the three-time All-Star played three fewer minutes but still managed to average 17.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

OG Anunoby, similar to Siakam, started every game for his team. The Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics in six games each, making their first ECF appearance in over 25 years. Anunoby currently averages the most minutes on the Knicks roster, averaging over 40 minutes in 12 games.

In the first round, he averaged 41.8 minutes against the Pistons, scoring 17.3 points per game, while collecting 4.8 rebounds and completing 2.5 steals per game. He also chipped in with an impressive 22-point performance in Game 6, helping his team get past a resilient Pistons team.

Against the reigning champions, Anunoby scored 20-plus points in three games and averaged 14.2 points per game.

Pascal Siakam vs OG Anunoby regular-season stats

Although the two men have played every game for their team during the playoffs, they did miss a few games during the regular season. Pascal Siakam played 78 games for the Pacers and missed four games due to injury. Despite this, Siakam was the Pacers' best player and led his team in scoring and rebounds.

The former Raptors star averaged 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. His consistency allowed the Pacers to keep their momentum going despite a horrific start to the season.

On the other hand, OG Anunoby started 74 games for the Knicks but missed a few games due to an ankle injury he sustained before the All-Star weekend. However, he has been an integral part of the Knicks team, averaging 36.6 minutes per game.

The two-way forward led his teams in blocks (0.9) during the regular season and averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. While not an active scorer like Siakam, the former Indiana University alumnus is a huge defensive juggernaut and will be hoping to have a successful campaign against the Pacers.

