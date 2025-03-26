"Pat better have nothing to say to me" - Jimmy Butler minces no words on possible encounter with Heat GM during Miami homecoming

For the first time since being traded from the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors, Jimmy Butler returned to Kaseya Center on Tuesday. After spending six seasons with the Heat, Butler was moved following a dramatic and tension-filled saga.

Ad

During his time with the Heat, the six-time All-Star led the team to two NBA Finals appearances. He was the driving force behind much of their success but ultimately couldn’t deliver a championship to South Beach.

In an interview with TNT's Taylor Rooks before his return, Butler was asked what he anticipates when he sees Pat Riley, the Heat president. Butler said the two have nothing to say to each other.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have nothing to say to Pat, and Pat better have nothing to say to me," Rooks quoted Butler as saying.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Monday, the Warriors held a team practice in preparation for their matchup with the Heat. Following the session, Butler spoke briefly with the media about returning to his old home floor. According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Butler made it known that there’s no bitterness toward his former team.

The veteran forward shared that he wishes the Heat and their players nothing but the best.

“I don’t got no thoughts,” Butler said. “I won’t say nothing. I got nothing to say to nobody. No hard feelings. I’m in a better place now for me. Continued success to those guys over there.”

Ad

Butler also said that his focus is on basketball and nothing else. The 35-year-old acknowledged that his time in Miami included successful seasons and meaningful relationships built with people in the organization.

Also read: "It's gonna be a brawl" - Ex-NBA champ weighs in on Jimmy Butler's 'beef' with Pat Riley ahead of Heat vs Warriors clash

Jimmy Butler's agent hopes for appreciation ahead of his Miami return

Jimmy Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, expressed hopes that emotions will be aired and ultimately replaced with appreciation when Butler returns. Speaking to the Miami Herald, Lee said fans should release any remaining anger and move on to gratitude.

Ad

“My hope is Tuesday is cathartic for everyone,” Lee told Miami Herald. “If you have some anger in your heart, get it out. Get it all out. But once that’s all released, my hope is we get to the next step, which is appreciation. Appreciation for a pretty incredible five years together.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lee also described Butler as the perfect veteran presence at just the right moment for the Heat. He’s confident that, with time, everyone will come to value what Butler and the franchise accomplished together.

Also read: "So you can be mad" - Jimmy Butler embraces 'bad guy' role in Warriors-Heat showdown after heated Pat Riley fallout

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.