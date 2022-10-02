“Pat Bev is gonna help Russ get back close to the level that he was at 'cause he’s gonna hold him accountable” - Shaquille O’Neal on Patrick Beverley’s biggest impact on the LA Lakers next season

Shaquille O’Neal is pushing back on the idea that the addition of Patrick Beverley will not move the needle for the LA Lakers next season. Most analysts believe that Beverley and Russell Westbrook have too much of a bad history for them to play well together.

More than his trademark defense and hustle, O’Neal, on his podcast "The Big Podcast" predicted Beverley’s biggest impact for the Lakers next season:

“Pat Bev is gonna help Russ get back close to the level that he was at 'cause he’s gonna hold him accountable. When you shoot off the side of the backboard, someone needs to get you, ‘Look, hey man, what you doin'?'”

The Lakers had LeBron James for most of last season, but he couldn’t get to Westbrook. Shaq explained why that was the case:

“I know Pat Beverley is going to be a little bit more of a voice 'cause LeBron is sort of like me. He will say something every now and then. Pat Beverley is going to say something all the time. When I was playing, that was Brian Shaw, that was Rick Fox, that was D-Fisher. They all had something to say all the time.”

Since the LA Lakers acquired Beverley, the feisty guard has proven O’Neal right with almost every interview. Beverley created a buzz when he said that James and Anthony Davis were going to play alongside him and not vice versa.

During the media day, Beverley insisted that he wasn’t changing his demeanor now that he’s with the Lakers. He maintained that he will always be outspoken, get in the face of teammates and opponents, and hold everyone accountable.

What Beverley will do is guaranteed. O’Neal and the NBA can attest to that. What they don’t know is how Westbrook will ultimately adapt to Beverley’s presence on the team for an entire season.

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley's LA Lakers dynamic will be tested right off the bat

Some of the most noteworthy quotes during the LA Lakers’ Media Day came from Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley. Westbrook said he doesn't hold any grudges as life is too short.

Beverley, on the other hand, went as far as to say that Westbrook was now his best friend. Just a few months ago, the former Minnesota Timberwolves guard disrespected Westbrook by calling him trash. How they bounce back from an almost decade-long feud could determine the Lakers’ season if the former MVP isn’t traded.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina After their competitive battles, Patrick Beverley now considers Russell Westbrook as his best friend on the Lakers. After their competitive battles, Patrick Beverley now considers Russell Westbrook as his best friend on the Lakers. https://t.co/Ec5R0ruklz

The sudden camaraderie and chemistry the two have been showing have to translate on the court, starting from the beginning of the season. LA will have an acid test in their season opener against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

CBS Sports NBA @CBSSportsNBA



cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… 2022-23 NBA schedule: Warriors to host Lakers on opening night, per report 2022-23 NBA schedule: Warriors to host Lakers on opening night, per reportcbssports.com/nba/news/2022-…

They’ll face the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets twice, and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans once in the first three weeks. The LA Lakers should quickly find out if what Shaquille O’Neal has been saying about Westbrook and Beverley is true.

Poll : 0 votes