Pat Beverley compares Anthony Davis to "damaged goods" and Luka Doncic to "Ferrari" after Lakers dominate Mavs

Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley delivers bold remarks about superstars Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis following the LA Lakers' 112-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Beverley was a guest on Wednesday's "Nightcap," hosted by former NFL players Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson. Beverley and Sharpe played out a fake call based on how the NBA guard thought the trade conversation between LA and Dallas went.

The 36-year-old Beverley likened five-time All-NBA selection Luka Doncic to luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari, while boldly saying that one-time NBA champion Anthony Davis is "damaged goods." The podcast's account shared the interaction on X.

"I got something for you," Beverley said. "I'm about to give you a Ferrari, you give me back a bag of potatoes. ... A bag of potatoes with a hole in the bottom, 'cause you're giving me damaged goods. ... I couldn't even eat my goods, I can't play my goods, I can't cook my goods. My goods ain't available."

Beverley, a 12-year NBA veteran, last played in the league during the 2023-24 season. He is widely known for his physicality on the defensive end, earning him three selections to the NBA All-Defensive team. The 6-foot-2 guard has since played overseas.

Wednesday's game was also the first head-to-head matchup between Doncic and Davis since the blockbuster trade. Doncic had one of his best performances this season. He led the Lakers with 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals on 16-for-28 shooting, including 7-for-10 from the 3-point line.

On the other hand, Davis had a double-double, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds. In addition to his six assists, he shot just 38.5% (5-for-13), didn't hit a single 3-pointer and committed four turnovers.

Anthony Davis has a heartwarming gesture to Luka Doncic following the big game: Report

NBA insider Brett Siegel said on X that Anthony Davis and the entire Dallas Mavericks went up to Luka Doncic following his stellar outing as a first-time visitor at American Airlines Center.

According to Siegel, the players told Doncic how proud they were of him. The 26-year-old spent five and a half years with the franchise and regarded the city as his "home."

"Every single member of the Mavs, including Anthony Davis, came up to Luka Doncic after the game smiling and telling them how proud of him they are. That was followed by hugs from Patrick Mahomes and Mark Cuban," Siegel tweeted.

Both teams have two games remaining in their schedule. The Lakers have clinched a playoff berth and aim to strengthen their hold of No. 3 in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Mavericks are poised to be part of this year's Play-In Tournament.

