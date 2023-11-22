"Pat go have s*x man" - Rapper Cam'ron dishing advice to Patrick Beverley on his pregame no s*x code made 76ers' guard go bonkers

Patrick Beverley, the Philadelphia 76ers' defensive guard, has settled in nicely with his new team. Known for his tough-guy style of play, he famously chastised rapper Cam'ron for the s*x advice he gave after the Sixers guard disclosed that he doesn't have s*x before games.

The rapper talked about this incident in an interview on "The Stephen A. Smith Show."

"Patrick Beverley, he said he doesn't have s*x before games because it takes away," Cam'ron said. "I told him and I said, 'Yo Pat, go have s*x man you averaging a single single. It's all good you might as well go and have sex.' So he got mad."

As per the rapper, he mentioned that Beverley's reasoning for not having s*x is because "it takes away" his focus from the game. Hilariously enough, the rapper responded by telling him to do it instead since he is averaging a "single single" in his games with the Philadelphia 76ers. Maybe by then, things might end up different in Beverley's numbers.

In the 14 games that Patrick Beverley has played in Philadelphia, he has averaged 2.1 points (32.4% shooting) and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Patrick Beverley takes shots at the Toronto Raptors

Besides being a defensive specialist, Patrick Beverley is also known as one of the most prominent trash talkers in the NBA. This has been his reputation in the league ever since he started making a name for himself as a talkative type of player on the court.

During an episode of his "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone" on Oct. 23, Beverley took digs at the Toronto Raptors.

"Who's the dog of that team,?" Beverley asked. "If I see Siakam or Anunoby down a dark alley, I don't feel threatened."

According to Beverley, he isn't moved by the presence of Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby compared to the other star players in the NBA. In the two head-to-head meetings between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors, the Sixers have won both matchups.

During their first game, the 76ers beat the Raptors with a score of 114-107, while in the second game, they beat Toronto 114-99.

They are still slated to play two more regular-season games against each other on December 22 and March 31, 2024.