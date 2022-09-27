“Pat got problems man” - LeBron James hilariously reacts to Patrick Beverley saying his block on him was his favorite LeBron highlight

LeBron James and the LA Lakers seem to be adjusting to Patrick Beverley's blunt personality quite well. The Lakers' media day was entertaining, especially regarding everything that had to do with the defensive stalwart.

During a one-on-one interview, Yahoo Sports and TNT's Chris Haynes told James about Beverley's "favorite LeBron" play. The former LA Clippers guard issued a classic "Pat Bev"-type response when asked about his favorite play, saying it was his block on James in 2019.

Patrick Beverley blocking LeBron James' three-point attempt on Christmas Day in 2019

"King James" couldn't help but give a hysterical reaction to it. Here's what he said (via Lakers All Day Everyday on Twitter):

"What's wrong with Pat, man, Pat got problems, man. He got issues."

Pat Bev on his favorite LeBron highlight: "The block I had on him."

LeBron: "Pat got problems, man."

This isn't the first time Beverley has provided a response like this since signing with the LA Lakers. During his introductory press conference, he said LeBron James and Anthony Davis were playing with him and not the other way round.

Patrick Beverley: "They're gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn't. It's a difference."







Reporter: "You'll be playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis."

Patrick Beverley: "They're gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn't. It's a difference."

Beverley unhesitantly mentioned that he made the playoffs last year, while James and AD did not. The veteran point guard seems to have made it clear that he will take up a leadership role in the same capacity as the Lakers' superstar duo.

Beverley's previous exploits with the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves suggest he will be a major presence in the Lakers' locker room. His demeanor and ability to hold superstars accountable could come in handy for the 17-time NBA champions this season.

LeBron James and LA Lakers confident ahead of the new season

The LA Lakers media day sounded promising on a number of fronts.

LeBron James re-affirmed his commitment to the franchise. Anthony Davis stated that he wanted to rediscover the same hunger he had during the team's 2019-20 championship win. Coach Darvin Ham spoke about Russell Westbrook's willingness to commit to defense.

LeBron James on his commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers



"I'm still here. It's literally that simple. I'm committed to the franchise."

LeBron James on his commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers

Meanwhile, general manager Rob Pelinka said the Lakers are willing to go all-in to maximize their championship window. This could also include trading their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.

#LakersMediaDay



#LakersMediaDay

"We will do everything we can, picks included, to make deals that gives us the chance to help LeBron get to the end. He committed to our organization" - Rob Pelinka on trade speculations.

The chemistry within the LA Lakers roster has been concerning. However, the players, especially Russell Westbrook, seem to have clarity on what to expect.

Westbrook's straightforward answers suggest he has accepted a reduced role in the team as well as the possibility of a trade move.

"Whether [The Lakers] want me here or not doesn't really matter. My job is to be a professional and show up to work like I've always done... We all have jobs that sometimes people at our jobs don't like us or don't want us there."

— Russell Westbrook



— Russell Westbrook



"Whether [The Lakers] want me here or not doesn't really matter. My job is to be a professional and show up to work like I've always done... We all have jobs that sometimes people at our jobs don't like us or don't want us there."

— Russell Westbrook

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have shown their support for the nine-time All-Star. Meanwhile, longtime rival Patrick Beverley called Westbrook his best friend within the Lakers' roster.

Ham's transparency with his players will also be crucial in helping the Lakers develop the chemistry they lacked last season. Many of these players will have a chip on their shoulders to outperform expectations and it will be interesting to see how they start the season.

