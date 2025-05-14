Pat McAfee demands respect for Tyrese Haliburton after Pacers make back-to-back Conference Finals

For a second straight year, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers find themselves heading to the Eastern Conference finals. Following their series-clinching victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, one analyst took the time to shine a light on the All-Star guard.

Back in April, an NBA player poll was put out where guys answered an array of questions anonymously. Among the things asked was who the league's most overrated player was. Haliburton ended up being the leading vote-getter in this category, which has become a primary talking point in the playoffs.

Now that the Pacers have punched their ticket to the conference finals, Pat McAfee touched on Tyrese Haliburton and his critics. Amid his postseason success, he feels it's time for him to start being viewed in a proper manner.

"Maybe finally they'll get some respect," McAfee said. "And maybe finally they will think to themselves, manybe Tyrese Haliburton, he's a leading man. This guy is an absolute superstar."

Haliburton came up big for the Pacers to put away the Cavaliers, posting 31 points, six rebounds and eight assists in Game 5. Now, Indiana can regroup while they await to see who their next opponent will be. They'll either have a rematch with the New York Knicks or square off against the shorthanded Boston Celtics.

Tyrese Haliburton joins elite company with his strong postseason play

Though he continues to stockpile postseason victories, Tyrese Haliburton isn't viewed as a "winning player" in the NBA. That could very well change, as he has etched his name alongside some elite company.

Across league history, there are only five players who have averaged at least 18 points, eight assists and five rebounds in their first 25 postseason games. This year, Haliburton joined that list. Some of the other players to accomplish this include Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson and Luka Doncic.

Through 10 playoff games this season, Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists. Behind his stellar offensive play, Indiana continues their impressive run. Taking down the No. 1 seed Cavaliers was a major accomplishment and a testament to how hot they've been in recent weeks.

Now with some time off in front of them, the Pacers have to do whatever they can to maintain their momentum. They're going to need any edge they can get as they try to reach the NBA Finals.

In these playoffs, Haliburton has quietly dismantled the narrative that he is overrated. Leading the Pacers to the conference finals in back-to-back seasons, he's proven he is a high-level talent who delivers in the big moments.

