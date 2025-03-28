Pat McAfee mocks race baiters accusing LeBron James of snubbing black podcasters

Earlier in the week, future Hall of Famer LeBron James announced that he was bringing back his Mind The Game podcast, but this time with Hall of Famer and two-time MVP Steve Nash. After previously hosting the show with JJ Redick, James is eager to provide fans with analytical basketball discussions alongside a player considered to be an offensive maestro.

The way NBA vet turned TV personality Kendrick Perkins sees things, however, there's something peculiar about the fact that James chose Redick and Nash to be his co-hosts over players like Channing Frye, Richard Jefferson, or Draymond Green.

On Friday, Pat McAfee fired back at Perkins with a not-so-subtle jab on X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing LeBron James' appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier in the week, writing:

"Good morning beautiful people.. I still can’t believe LeBron had a conversation with a white guy the other day."

McAfee wasn't the only one to aim at Perkins for bringing race into the discussion.

On the heels of his comments on First Take this week, Richard Jefferson also fired back via social media, calling attention to the fact that James had been on his and Channing Frye's Road Trippin Podcast a number of times - a show that Kendrick Perkins also appears on frequently.

Richard Jefferson calls out Kendrick Perkins over comments on LeBron James during latest episode of Road Trippin podcast

In addition to calling out Kendrick Perkins via social media on the heels of his comments about LeBron James' choice of co-hosts on his Mind The Game podcast, Richard Jefferson didn't mince words during the latest episode of the Road Trippin podcast.

Hours after Perkins' comments on First Take, the outspoken and often-times controversial former big man appeared on Road Trippin alongside Jefferson and Frye.

During the show, Jefferson called out Perkins for insinuating that race had something to do with LeBron James' decision to host Mind The Game with Redick and now Nash.

"I know that what the undertone is. ... I was there when him and JJ were talking about Mind The Game and how that got created, JJ's idea bringing it to him, like we're gonna fault JJ for that? ..."

"If you look at the history he launched this podcast, was on it multiple times, he launched the podcast company that Draymond Green was signed to and JJ Redick was signed to at one time so we can't sit here and say, 'Well I think he should have given it to this person to lift up-' He's been lifting up platforms! That's my rant that's my opinion."

Perkins reposted the episode on X, writing that this was the first time he, Jefferson, Frye, and host Allie Clifton had a real falling out about the LeBron-Stephen A. drama.

Although things are good between the group now, he wrote that he thought the episode was going to be the end of the friendship, so to speak.

