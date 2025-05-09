Pat Riley makes massive announcement about Heat's future plans

Following a first-round elimination from the playoffs, Miami Heat President Pat Riley spoke about the offseason ahead for the team, and from the sounds of things, Riley and the Heat front office have no plans of running things back next season.

With the departure of longtime franchise cornerstone Jimmy Butler, the door has seemingly been blown wide open for Miami as it looks to plan for the future.

While Riley indicated that he hopes young standout Tyler Herro spends the entirety of his career in Miami, it sounds like changes are coming to the Heat's roster.

During a press conference on Friday, Riley discussed a wide range of topics. When he was asked about the possibility of running it back with the 2024-25 roster, he said:

"Well, I call it ribet. It's R-I-B, run it back, we're not going to do that or we're going to try to stay away from that. ... We probably won't run it back."

Riley believes the team is in as good a position as possible when it comes to having draft assets, young talent and favorable contract situations.

The big question, of course, is which Miami Heat players will be dealt this summer.

Pat Riley makes his stance on Tyler Herro clear ahead of inevitable offseason trade activity for Miami Heat

While it's clear that Pat Riley and the Miami Heat plan to make some offseason moves to bolster their roster for the season ahead, it remains to be seen which players Miami plans to part ways with.

Tyler Herro's name has been brought up in trade talks in the past. This time, however, it sounds like Riley wants to get out ahead of any potential trade talk by clarifying his feelings on the young standout.

“I hope he can stay here for the rest of his career,” he told members of the press on Friday.

The Heat have been developing Herro for years now, ever since they selected him with the 13th pick of the 2019 draft.

From being a member of the All-Rookie Second Team to being named an All-Star for the first time this season, Herro's growth has been a testament to the Heat's ability to develop young talent.

Following a career year in which he averaged 23.9 points and 5.5 assists, Herro likely won't have to worry about the Miami Heat including him in any potential trade conversations.

