"Pat Riley you will pay for your crimes" - Fans call out Heat president for trading Jimmy Butler as Miami faces potential sweep by Cavaliers

Miami Heat fans were active on social media, calling out Pat Riley and demanding that he step down as the team's president of basketball operations. They had a hard time watching their team getting beaten up by the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday.
The Cavs took a 3-0 lead behind a 124-87 win at Kaseya Center, putting the Heat in a complex position and pretty much ending the series (no team has returned from a 3-0 deficit in NBA history).
Many fans expressed their frustrations with how Riley has ruled the Heat in recent seasons. Despite two trips to the NBA Finals (2020 and 2023) in the past five years, the Heat's lack of trophies has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Calls mount for Riley to end his tenure as the team's president on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.
"Pat Riley you will pay for your crimes," one fan said.
"7 straight home playoff losses and yall defend Pat Riley like he’s the pope 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 an executive that won a championship 2 years ago just got fired," another fan said.
"Once again.. Pat Riley gotta retire, move Spo to the FO and get a new coach.. it’s pretty f*****g simple," another fan said.
The criticism continued as fans said Riley can't live off his old glories and make the same excuses anymore and demanded changes within the front office.
"I can’t wait for Pat Riley end of season presser to say this group needs a full training camp under their belt before we get a real evaluation of them," one fan wrote.
Jimmy Butler shot down any type of interaction with Pat Riley ahead of Miami homecoming
Jimmy Butler's exit from Miami was the last straw for many Heat fans who turned their backs on Riley. The Golden State Warriors' swingman starred in one of the most controversial sagas of the 2024-25 season when he requested a trade away from Kaseya Center after six seasons.
In an interview before his return in March, Butler sent a clear message on a potential interaction with Riley.
"I have nothing to say to Pat, and Pat better have nothing to say to me," Taylor Rooks quoted Butler as saying.
Butler's availability at tonight's Warriors-Rockets game is unclear, but the Dubs are in a much better position than his old team.
Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.