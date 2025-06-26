"Patiently waiting for LeBron James to retire - NBA fans go nuclear over Lakers' potential $246M max extension for Austin Reaves

Fans have reacted to the news that the LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves could be offered a new contract next summer. Reaves reportedly declined a four-year, $89 million contract extension this week. Reaves is still under contract with the team, as he'll play through the third year of his four-year, $53.4 million deal.

According to reports, Reaves' decision not to accept the offer isn't to leave the team. ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that the team's third option is looking for a bigger payday next summer, when his $14.8 million player option is up.

Marks added that Reaves could be offered a five-year, $246 million contract next summer.

With his gradual improvement, signing Reaves to such a deal would be a reasonable move for the team. Last season, he averaged 20 points for the first time in his career. Even after the arrival of star guard Luka Doncic, Reaves' numbers did not decline, and he was a threat offensively.

He appeared in 73 games and averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. In the playoffs, Reaves had 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

After the news about Reaves' potential new contract next summer surfaced, fans on the internet shared their thoughts.

"Bro is patienty waiting for LeBron to retire 😂," a fan wrote.

"Undrafted player out of to a 246 million dollar contract is crazy," another fan commented.

"He was undrafted fam. Nothing but immense respect!" someone pointed out.

Other fans think it would be a mistake for the organization to offer him the max extension next offseason.

"Austin Reeves getting a max doesn’t make sense. He is good but not max good," a comment read.

"While he can be a monster during the regular season you can’t justify that kind of commitment to him with his recorded struggles in the playoffs," another fan commented.

"I love AR but I much rather see what available in the market next year. Shop around some actual defensive options and an actual 5 that can spread the floor a bit," a fan posted.

NBA insider suggests a trade for LA Lakers and Miami Heat

The Lakers are determined to build a championship team around Doncic. NBA insider Anthony Irwin has opined that the organization should make a trade to acquire Andrew Wiggins from the Miami Heat.

He opined that LA should trade Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, and Shake Milton to Miami for Wiggins and Kyle Anderson. He added that there have been conversations between the two teams.

“The Lakers and Heat have continued their trade talks. I reported the other day that the Lakers checked in on Andrew Wiggins and negotiations have advanced from there. A deal isn't imminent, but there's been plenty of conversation on this front,” Irwing wrote on X.

Wiggins was traded to the Heat last season by the Golden State Warriors. He appeared in 17 games and averaged 19 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

