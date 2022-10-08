“When it comes to, like, demeanor and attitude, like, me and Russ, we damn near the same people” – Patrick Beverley believes he has a lot in common with Russell Westbrook, calls him his "homie"

The Patrick Beverley-Russell Westbrook feud had been a staple of the NBA for many years.

Things started in the first round of the 2013 playoffs, when Westbrook's OKC Thunder played Beverley's Houston Rockets. In the second quarter, Beverley went for a steal and collided with Westbrook's knee, tearing his meniscus and derailing the young star's season.

In the years following the incident, the pair continued to talk trash to one another on the court and in the media. Every time the two men were scheduled to meet on the court, fans knew there was going to be some sort of conflict. That all changed this offseason, however, when the Lakers acquired Beverley. Immediately, the pair squashed any existing beef and united in a quest for an NBA title.

This week, on "The Draymond Green Show" (just after the 46-minute mark), Beverley spoke about the first meeting between the two this offseason. During Beverley's introductory news conference, Westbrook made sure to be in attendance and hype him up. The gesture from Westbrook helped bury the hatchet and set the tone for the pair going forward.

"When Russ came through like that, bro, like, when he came through like that, it felt like a homie that I didn't know I had, because you know, like ... when it comes to, like, demeanor and attitude, like, me and Russ, we damn near the same people."

With the pair now united in Los Angeles, both are now focused on winning an NBA championship. With 12 days to go until the start of the season, Westbrook and Beverley will first set their sights on helping the Lakers reach the playoffs.

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook proved everyone wrong by squashing their beef; now, can they win together?

Rusell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Davis: LA Lakers' preseason

When the LA Lakers acquired Patrick Beverley this offseason, there was much speculation about whether the two could coexist. In fact, analysts like Stephen A. Smith predicted that the pair couldn't coexist. With talk of the Lakers seeking a trade for Westbrook, fans wondered whether the dynamic duo would get a chance to play together.

So far, the men have spent limited time on the floor together. With just under two weeks until the season kicks off, only time will tell whether they can win together. If we've learned anything this offseason, it's that Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook have already proven the masses wrong once.

Whether they can do it again while leading the Lakers to the NBA playoffs and an NBA championship remains to be seen.

With time winding down before the start of the season, we want to hear from you. Do you think the duo of Westbrook and Beverley will find success together?

