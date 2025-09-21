  • home icon
  Basketball
  Trae Young
  Patrick Beverley blasted in epic rant by former player over Trae Young beef: "He ain't never rolled MFing dice at Madison Square Garden"

Patrick Beverley blasted in epic rant by former player over Trae Young beef: "He ain't never rolled MFing dice at Madison Square Garden"

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 21, 2025 13:36 GMT
Patrick Beverley blasted in epic rant by former player over Trae Young beef
Patrick Beverley blasted in epic rant by former player over Trae Young beef

Patrick Beverley was blasted by Brandon Jennings over his beef with Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. The former player went on a rant, calling out Beverely and mocking the aim of his beef with Young during a Saturday appearance on the Gil's Arena podcast.

"It's great content. He did his thing, he got some views for his podcast. Let's just really give it to him. ... At this point, leave Trae Young alone ... He ain't never rolled motherf***** dice at Madison Square Garden."
The Beverley-Young beef began on Sunday, when Beverley made a remark on X about why players seem to care more in street pick-up games than in the All-Star Game. He claimed that the All-Stars take the game for granted, and shortly after, Trae Young responded, asking Beverley to relax as the players could speak for themselves.

“Some of us have different opinions than others,” Young said. "If you have somebody who’s a non-All-Star, who has never been to the All-Star game, never even had a chance, or even felt like he had a chance when he was playing in this league say that All-Stars take the game for granted when we play, I can’t speak for every All-Star. I can only speak for myself, and I wanted to let you know that you need to relax.”
After Young’s response, Beverley used his podcast to escalate things on Wednesday. He asserted that he doesn’t think Young has won enough to speak to him like that. He went further to add that he had heard from former Atlanta Hawks teammates that they didn’t want to play in Atlanta, as they didn’t think he was a good leader and teammate.

Trae Young released a lengthy video in which he addressed Beverley’s claims. He asked Beverley to clarify his sources for claims that teammates think poorly of him as a leader or teammate.

Kevin Durant defends Trae Young after Patrick Beverley claims

Kevin Durant came to the defense of Trae Young following his back-and-forth beef with Patrick Beverley. He tweeted his message to Beverley on Wednesday.

"Aye. This shit gettin outta hand man. Cmon Pat you sound delusional brother."

Durant has never been shy when it comes to speaking up about issues. However, he has stayed silent as both Beverely and Young are making the rounds on social media with their back-and-forth beef.

Edited by Ubong Richard
