Patrick Beverley brags about schooling James Harden with lethal move: "I told you about the step back"

Patrick Beverley and James Harden were teammates back in their tenure with the Houston Rockets for five seasons. That kind of span allows teammates to get to know one another, especially their style of play.

In an episode from "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone," the Bucks guard talked about teaching Harden the step-back move that "The Beard" has perfected in his career.

"So me and beard, I started my career off with beard, always bro," Beverley said. "I make move in the middle, he likes the left step-back, pull back. I make move, right step-back, pull back. I hit it, look at him." ... "He goes, 'Where you get that from?' [I said], 'Me. You forgot? I told you about the step back.'"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Hardens patent step-back move is one of the toughest offensive moves in the NBA to defend properly. Not only does the shooter have the advantage of pulling back his shot over the outstretched arms of a defender, but he also must have ample space to land after the shot.

However, that move should be credited to Patrick Beverley, who introduced it to Harden. Hilariously enough, when the two interacted one time and the Bucks defensive guard showcased the move, he made sure to remind James Harden of who the original was.

Patrick Beverley talked about James Harden's effortless passing

Speaking with HoopsHype, Patrick Beverley praised his former Houston Rockets teammate for how effortless he makes it look with his passing game.

"When you play with James Harden and he throws the ball, you don't have to do anything with it," Beverley said. "The seams are literally perfect every single time."

For his career, James Harden has averaged 7.1 assists per game, with the 2016-17 season in Houston being his highest year in the assists category at 11.2 per game.

His knack for throwing pitch-perfect passes has always brought the best out of his teammates to get the best possible looks on the court. It's a testament to Harden's development in the NBA, where he successfully found the right balance in shotmaking and decision-making for the betterment of the teams he's been on.

Interestingly, he has done just that with his current team, the LA Clippers. Being more of a facilitator, he is playing alongside elite superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. In 56 games this season, Harden is averaging 17.7 points (44.7% shooting, including 40.8% from 3-point range), 8.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.