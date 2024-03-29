Patrick Beverley challenges popular belief about Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother: "He's phenomenal"

Aside from being known as an elite defender in the NBA, Patrick Beverley is also regarded as one of the most vocal figures in the locker room. Recently, Beverley praised Thanasis Antetokounmpo for the work ethic he has shown to reach the league alongside his brother.

Despite Thanasis being mocked by fans for his energy on the sidelines of the bench, Beverley emphasized that only those who have played with Thanasis would truly understand the value he gives. On an edition of "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone," Beverley appreciated the Bucks forward.

"If you're not here with it, you wouldn't get it," Beverley said. "He's phenomenal and he knows basketball. Just think though, I'm big bro, I have a hoop dream. Little bro ... talking about not real. Come back to teach little bro and get all the roles reversed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But you still teaching little bro, then ya'll win championship. Shoutout to the documentary too man."

Expand Tweet

Patrick Beverley also commended the "Giannis: The Marvelous Journey" documentary on Amazon for properly showcasing the journey of the two-time NBA MVP. The documentary detailed his incredible dynamic with his older brother, Thanasis, and how he is still being taught lessons by him to this day.

Patrick Beverley described Thanasis Antetokounmpo as one the greatest teammates he's played with

Patrick Beverley described Thanasis Antetokounmpo as one of the greatest teammates he's played with in his long NBA career.

"One of the greatest teammates," Beverley said. "So looking at it from the outside, looking in, you like, 'Man, what the f***?' But being up under it, the best teammate. 110% every day. 110% in practice, encouraging up, talking all the time, a huge smile on his face. So yeah, shoutout to TA."

Expand Tweet

Despite not posting up huge production like his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo continues to bring incredible energy on and off the court with his teammates.

Fans won't notice it or see it, as, similar to what Beverley said, only his teammates will understand his importance to their winning ways.