Patrick Beverley delivers ultimate 5-word mockery to Paul Pierce’s bold LeBron James claim

Paul Pierce recently made waves with a bold take about his long-time rival, LeBron James. Pierce claimed that if the two had been the same age during their careers, James would not have four championships to his name. The comment drew plenty of reactions from fans, and one of the funniest came from Patrick Beverley.During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay,” Pierce was confident that he could have stopped LeBron from winning the two titles he earned with the Miami Heat.&quot;If we were the same age, I don't believe he would have had four championships,&quot; Pierce said. &quot;He wouldn't have got those two in Miami 'cause I got to believe if we're the same age, and I could offset him, that would have been good enough, right? You know, like if he hadn't got 40 in Game 6 and we the same age, I would probably woulda got 40 and offset him.&quot;&quot;I was at an older age then, a lot of miles and stuff, and it was hard for me to keep up with him.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPatrick Beverley was one of the high-profile names to jump into the topic on social media quickly. He stood up for James by dismissing Pierce’s opinions, jokingly stating that the former Boston Celtics player wasn’t in his senses.“he must be still drunk 😂😂,” Beverley commented.Credits: Instagram (@clubshayshay)Pierce was referring to LeBron James’ iconic Game 6 performance during the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. With Miami facing elimination, LeBron carried his team with a 45-point, 15-rebound double-double, leading the Heat to a comfortable 98-79 victory.Pierce believed that if he had been younger, he could have changed the outcome. In reality, Pierce struggled that night, scoring just nine points on 4-18 shooting.LeBron James continued to dominate in Game 7 as well, putting up 31 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Heat to a 101-88 win. Miami subsequently beat the OKC Thunder 4-1 in the Finals, giving LeBron his first NBA championship.LeBron James outperformed Paul Pierce in their head-to-headWith virtue of them spending most of their careers in the Eastern Conference, LeBron James and Paul Pierce faced each other 69 times in both the regular season and the playoffs.Across those matchups, LeBron not only held the upper hand with 35 wins but also outperformed Pierce in nearly every major statistical category.LeBron James averaged 29.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game against Pierce. In comparison, Pierce posted 18.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game.