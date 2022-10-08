“I had to learn a whole new trait and had to master that trait” – Patrick Beverley describes the hardships of playing for different teams, says he changed his “ball in the hole” mentality to learn other traits

It's been a tough road for Patrick Beverley since being drafted back in 2009. After being selected in the second round, he spent the first two years of his career overseas before stepping foot on an NBA court.

For guys that aren't star players, life in the NBA can get rough at times. The key to sticking around is mastering one area of the game that provides value. In Beverley's case, he chose defense. He's found himself on multiple contenders because of his physical, hard-nosed nature on that side of the floor. It is one of the main reasons why the LA Lakers went out and traded for him this offseason.

The 34-year-old has been in the league for ten years, and now finds himself on his fourth team. That constant change can take a toll on someone, but he continues to perserve.

Beverley was recently a guest on "The Draymond Green Show," where opened up on how tough it was to carve out a role for himself in the NBA.

"I go to college they they bring me in put the ball in the hole. I go overseas to to have the same traits that I had in college and high school in the U.S you know the Olympic game team, put the ball in the hole that's always been my thing is put the ball in a hole."

"I had to come here learn a whole f****** new skill Dray... I had to learn a whole new trait and had to master that trait."

Patrick Beverley can be a good role model for young players

It might not seem like it because he is a polarizing player, but Patrick Beverley can be a good role model for young players. His career is a blueprint on how to have a long and successful career in the NBA.

When guys are making their way through the ranks, they are typically the best players in their area. However, the NBA is a totally different ballgame. The key to sticking around and figuring out how to adapt.

There are countless players who have had successful careers as role players. If you bring something valuable to the table like defense or three-point shooting, teams will always make room for you.

Beverley understood he wasn't going to be a star player in the league, but still managed to carve a role for himself. Putting all his focus on defense has landed him on three All-Defense teams and made him a role player that multiple teams want on their roster.

