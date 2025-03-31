Patrick Beverley drops wholesome 2-word reaction wishing GF Mandana Bolourchi on her birthday

Former Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley was known as an enforcer during his days in the league. Off the court, he is a loving partner, as he demonstrated his soft side when he dropped a heartfelt two-word birthday message on Instagram on Sunday for his Iranian-born girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi.

"❤️Happy Bday❤️," Beverley wrote.

Pat Bev also commented on his post, professing his love for Mandana and writing along with three heart emojis:

"Love You"

Patrick Beverley’s comment/Instagram

Patrick Beverley and Mandana Bolourchi have been in a relationship since 2021 when he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves. She was sometimes spotted courtside during his games, most notably during the Chicago Bulls' 118-108 win away at the LA Lakers on March 26, 2023.

Mandana has built a successful career as a fashion influencer and entrepreneur. She made an appearance on the Netflix show "Buying Beverly Hills."

She has two children from a previous relationship. Patrick, who is now a free agent, also has four kids from his previous relationships.

Patrick Beverley's 1-word comment to girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi on Valentine's Day

Patrick Beverley was all loved-up when he wished his girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi, a happy Valentine's Day on Feb. 14. He posted a series of pictures on Instagram, accompanied by a simple one-word comment with a love emoji:

"Day"

Mandana Bolourchi responded to the photos in the comment section, sending three love heart emojis.

Mandana Bolourchi’s comment/Instagram

Patrick signed with Israeli basketball team Hapoel Tel Aviv BC in July after he left the Bucks. However, he parted ways with the team in February after he was suspended for mocking the team's coach on social media.

Beverley played 12 seasons in the NBA for seven teams, including the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers. His best season came in 2017-18 when he averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game for the Clippers.

His last appearance in the league did not go well. On May 9, he was suspended for four games without pay for throwing a ball into the stands during Game 6 of the Bucks series against the Indiana Pacers. Additionally, he was suspended for an inappropriate interaction with ESPN's Malinda Adams after the Pacers game in the locker room.

