Patrick Beverley gets heavily trolled by Cam'ron and Mase for beefing with Austin Reaves: "I'm getting more charges"

Patrick Beverley has declared his intent to initiate a lasting beef with Austin Reaves, vowing to defend him more aggressively every time their teams face each other. This statement from Beverley was met by trolling from Harlem duo Cam’ron and Mase from the “It Is What It Is” show.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard said his animosity toward Reaves stems from an incident last season when he was taunted with the "too little" celebration.

“Every time I see the Lakers, until I retire, whatever team Austin Reaves is on, I'm on his ass,” Patrick Beverley said on his podcast.

Mase poked fun at Beverley’s statement:

“What does he mean when he say that? What does he mean, he's gonna play more defense than ever before? ‘I’m getting more charges than ever before’?”

Following the latest matchup between the 76ers and the LA Lakers, Patrick Beverley disclosed that he specifically preferred to defend no one but Reaves, his former teammate from the Lakers, during the game.

“I didn't want to guard anyone else but Austin Reaves last night,” Beverley said. “How dare you come in Chicago, in my hood, and hit me with the too little and don't think that I'm gonna come for your neck?”

Reaves hit Beverley with the celebration in March, when the Lakers were facing the Beverley and the Chicago Bulls post-trade deadline. Reaves finished with 19 points, two rebounds, five assists and a steal, and the Lakers won 121-110.

Beverley had the last laugh in their latest encounter as the Sixers blew the Lakers out by 44 points, 138-94. Both Beverley and Reaves had 12 points in that game.

Patrick Beverley explains why Reaves incident is angering

Patrick Beverley, during his Lakers tenure, took a stand by getting into a fight while protecting Austin Reaves, pushing Deandre Ayton in a game against the Suns last season, which led to him being suspended without pay for three games.

Beverley highlighted the irony that he defended Reaves, in turn incurring a financial penalty, only to now find himself on the receiving end of his taunting.

“That's what that's what made me angry about it because I did time for him,” Beverley said. "I literally did time for him. Pocket for him, hit me with this. It be your own people. Say less.

"It's cool. He gonna feel wrath from now on, I’m picking his ass up, 94 feet, and it's not personal, just business."