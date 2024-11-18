Patrick Beverley gives fans rare glimpse of family moments with daughter and son

Patrick Beverley has been understandably private regarding his personal life. The 36-year-old former NBA guard has two children but they have largely remained out of the public eye. On Nov. 19, Beverley posted pictures of his children on his social media.

Beverley is back in America from Isreal where he is playing for Hapoel Tel Aviv B.C. It appears he was happiest to see his kids after a long time and started his day by dropping them at school. In a since-deleted Instagram story, Beverley posted pictures of his son and daughter.

In one of his posts, Beverley posted a picture of his son Everett who sat in his car.

"School mornings."

Pat Bev's son Everett [Credit: IG/@patbev21]

With the same caption, he also posted a picture of his daughter Adlaia Beverley.

Pat Bev's daughter Adlaia [Credit: IG/@patbev21]

Beverley has two children from his previous relationship. The details of the children's mother are unknown. Beverley has been in a relationship with model Mandana Bolourchi since 2021.

Beverley says his son was enraged by his low NBA 2K25 rating

NBA 2K announced the ratings of NBA players ahead of the release of the latest basketball simulation game. The ratings are always contested, especially by fans and players. While Patrick Beverley does care about his rating, his son Everett had much more to say.

In NBA 2K25, Beverly was rated 73 overall, which didn't sit well with his son. On his podcast, “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone,” the former NBA player said his son was enraged with the number.

"I mean I care though (about my rating). I have children, so they like, 'Damn Dad, why the f***-' Hey, hey, watch it, son. 'I'm just saying dad, you're not a 73,' or, 'You're not- You're at least 78, dad.”

In his last season, Beverley played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers. He played the first 47 games with the Sixers and the last 26 games of his career with the Bucks.

Beverly averaged 6.0 points with the Bucks and 6.3 points with the Sixers. However, his main contribution came on the defensive end of the floor. During the playoffs last season, Beverley averaged 8.2 points per game for the six games that the Bucks played. He also averaged 4.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

