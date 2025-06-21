Patrick Beverley pokes holes in Jonathan Kuminga’s solo workout after alleged 20-pound gain

Patrick Beverly wasn’t impressed by videos of Jonathan Kuminga’s workouts this summer. The former Clippers guard poked holes in Kuminga’s work by pointing out that he should be training the same way he plays, with people guarding him.
Beverly let his thoughts be known in the comment section of a post by the Instagram account @highlevelmediasports.
The account posted videos of Kuminga working out this summer and claimed that the Golden State Warriors forward has put on 20 pounds of muscle.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
“Cmon now. Have someone contest them shots. Train how u play 🤦🏾♂️,” Beverly wrote.
Patrick Beverly spent 12 seasons in the NBA, averaging 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for his career. He had stints with the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.
Jonathan Kuminga made 47 appearances for the Warriors in 2024-25, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He was one of the team’s key players until they traded for Jimmy Butler ahead of the deadline. Butler’s arrival saw Kuminga take up a decreased role, often coming off the bench.
Butler recorded 17.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 30 games for Golden State. Kuminga was also severely underused in the playoffs, making just three appearances against the Houston Rockets. All signs indicate that he could be on his way out of San Francisco during the off-season.
Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors are in for a big summer
Kuminga wrapped up the final year of his contract with the Warriors and will enter the market this summer as a restricted free agent. Golden State can retain the 22-year-old by matching any offers he receives in free agency; however, the team first needs to figure out Kuminga’s role in the grand scheme of things.
At 22, he has a ton of upside and all the makings of a star. His defensive prowess and offensive versatility make him one of the more promising players in the league. Yet, Steve Kerr often opted to keep him on the bench following the arrival of Jimmy Butler. As things stand, the possibility of Jonathan Kuminga leaving Golden State this summer is at an all-time high.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for