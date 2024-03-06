Patrick Beverley reveals strange secret behind Bucks' winning streak post All-Star break under Doc Rivers

Patrick Beverley has been an important asset in the success of the Milwaukee Bucks since his acquisition from the Philadelphia 76ers. Milwaukee has won six straight games coming off the NBA All-Star break and has looked like a vastly improved team. On his "The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone," Beverley talked about his mindset amid the team's recent momentum.

His approach to the game may not be to everyone's liking, but Beverley has established a reputation as a workhorse. His numbers might not be the loudest in box scores, but anyone who watches him play can easily see his valuable production.

"True story, I took this yoga class," Beverley said. "Lady goes, 'Release everything that was in this past week, start fresh, right?' ... Start of the week, I write my schedule down. ... So, I wanted to remind myself . ... Ninety percent of the greats, they write it down, they see it, they repeat it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Having a daily routine to rely on across an 82-game season can do wonders for any NBA player. It helps to calm the nerves and the mind in preparation for a game or, as Beverley mentioned, back-to-backs. This, then, allows the player to be in his best shape both physically and mentally at any challenge presented.

For each game, he has a certain mentality to see through as it is not just for his sake but for the betterment of the team as well. So far, he has proven that the routine he has taken from his yoga class has paid off nicely as he has offered the Milwaukee Bucks a different look.

Patrick Beverley's crucial role in Milwaukee Bucks' winning streak post-NBA All-Star break

During the 2024 NBA trade deadline last month, Patrick Beverley was acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks from Philadelphia in exchange for Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round draft pick. The move was done to provide the Bucks with a defensive ace that they could rely on, someone who has proven time and time again that he is one of the league's best defenders.

Besides his defensive capabilities, his veteran leadership in the locker room cannot be understated as the Milwaukee Bucks carry themselves differently compared to how they started the season.

Aside from his defense and leadership, Patrick Beverley is also an excellent instigator to the point that not only does he rile up the opposing team, but he also gets his own team's energy going and pumping at the same time.

During their six-game winning streak, Beverley stood out the most when the Milwaukee Bucks went up against the LA Clippers on Monday night and secured an impressive 113-106 win. The victory came without Giannis Antetokounmpo, leading Beverley and several role players to step up in his absence.

Beverley contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals. His all-around game was pivotal in the Bucks keeping a focused mindset, despite not having their superstar forward.