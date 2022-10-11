"Patrick Beverley and Russ could probably box and continue to practice" - Iman Shumpert recalls exchanging blows with J.R Smith, mentions still maintaining camaraderie

After finding themselves as competitive rivals over the years, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook will be hoping to get the LA Lakers back on track this season. Throughout their years on the hardwood, both Beverley and Westbrook have been known as two of the most competitive players in the league.

Many have questioned whether Westbrook and Beverley can coexist on the same team. However, on a recent episode of "Vlad TV," former NBA veteran Iman Shumpert stated that the two can exist together, despite their past rivalry. He said:

"If I can't get into it with you on the court, we ain't probably not gonna end up being the closest on the team. Like me and JR used to get into it all the time. Elbows, get physical, curse each other out, throw the ball at me whatever like but we didn't like lose control where it was like now everybody needs to be worried.

"I feel like they probably get in practice Patrick Beverley and Russ could probably box and continue to practice. Everybody else probably be like whoa the energy crazy but they probably be regular with it because it's just a competitor's thing they don't want to lose."

After a disappointing first season with the Lakers, many speculated whether Westbrook would return to the team. Those talks seem to be behind us for now, with new coach Darvin Ham reportedly excited to work with the nine-time All-Star. However, with Russ on the Lakers' roster, not many fans expected the team to acquire one of his "rivals."

Patrick Beverley hoping to give the LA Lakers a boost in 2022-23

Time will tell if Patrick Beverley is the missing ingredient to get the LA Lakers back on track this season. Throughout his career, Beverley has been a journeyman who has always had a huge impact with each team, especially on the defensive end.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Anthony Davis said it's difficult to dribble in practice when Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder are on the floor, given the constant ball pressure up and down the floor.

The Lakers will be hoping that along with Beverley's impact in the locker room, Russell Westbrook will have a bounce-back season as well. If the two competitive spirits can gel together, the Lakers will have a heck of a force to deal with in their backcourt. They also signed Dennis Schroder, who impressed for Germany at the 2022 EuroBasket.

Last season with the Timberwolves, Beverley averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 58 games. He shot 40.6% from the field, including 34.3% from 3-point range.

