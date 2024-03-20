Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi celebrates roots with Persian New Year rituals 

Patrick Beverley's girlfriend celebrated Nowruz, the Persian New Year by going back to her roots. The social media personality took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of how she celebrated the new year and posted a clip of her observing the Charshanbeh Suri.

It's an Iranian festival of fire dance observed on the last day of the eve of the last Wednesday of the year. She also added a series of images to her stories showing how he celebrated the Persian New Year.

The fire dance showed Bolourchi jumping across the flames. In Persian customs, the dance is considered to be a purification practice. She captioned the story:

"A bit late on 4shanbe soori"

Mandana Bolourchi celebrates the Persian New Year by going back to her roots

Earlier, the model made headlines for hosting back-to-back events at Beverley Hills. She generated the buzz for her elegant Christopher Esber black dress and her $300,000 Hermes Himalayan Birkin Bag.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard and Bolourchi have been dating since 2021, but the two have been largely private about their relationship.

Patrick Beverley has been a journeyman in the NBA

On the season front, Patrick Beverly was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers after spending last season with the LA Lakers and the Chicago Bulls.

Ahead of the trade deadline, he was moved to the Milwaukee Bucks. The guard, known for being a defensive presence over the years, has been a journeyman in the NBA.

He has played 12 seasons for seven teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers. He has averaged 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 643 regular-season games.

What Beverley is known for is the hustle he brings to the floor and for being a locker room voice. This season, he may not have had attention-grabbing numbers in box score columns, but his production is evident on the hardwood with his pesky defense. This season, the guard is averaging 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

Patrick Beverley and the Bucks are looking to win the Championship. With Giannis Antetokounmpo in pristine form and Damian Lillard in the mix, Milwaukee will fancy their chances to get past the Boston Celtics threat in the playoffs and make a deeper run. Only time will tell if this will be Patrick Beverley's maiden chance to win a championship.