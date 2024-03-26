Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi hypes up Netflix-exclusive show

Patrick Beverley’s girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi hypes up Season 2 of the highly anticipated “Buying Beverly Hills” series. After a year of waiting, the second batch of 10 episodes is expected to bring more drama while fans drool over the houses in 90210. The new series, which was launched on Mar. 22, has created quite a stir on social media.

Led by Mauricio, the Umanskys are back to bring life to “The Agency.” Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Melissa Platt, Brandon Graves, Santiago Arana, Sonika Vaid and Adam Rosenfeld are back for another round. Providing a breath of freshness to the show will be Zach Goldsmith, Michelle Swartz and Sophia Umansky.

Mandana Bolourchi, who was a staple in Season 1, seems to have a cameo role in the new series as her name is not on the cast. Patrick Beverley’s girlfriend posted this on Instagram to bring more attention to the Netflix-exclusive show:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The clip shown by Bolourchi showed Melissa Platt giving a tour of a house in Malibu that most can only dream of. Platt is a well-known real estate agent who juggles between her company’s Dallas and Beverly Hills locations. She reportedly completed a deal with former NBA player Chandler Parsons before.

Patrick Beverley has been supportive of Mandana Bolourchi’s career so he is without doubt happy and excited for her.

Patrick Beverley is gearing up for the playoffs while Mandana Bolourchi concentrates on her projects

While Mandana Bolourchi is busy with her show and her career as a social media influencer, Patrick Beverley is gearing up for the playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to hold on to the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference with 11 regular-season games to go. Milwaukee has some unfinished business in the postseason after getting booted out by the eighth-seeded Miami Heat last year.

The Bucks, who will likely remain second in their conference, will host whoever emerges as the seventh seed. They will not be complacent in the postseason considering the painful lesson Jimmy Butler’s Heat taught them.

Expand Tweet

Count on Mandana Bolourchi to watch Beverley play in the postseason despite her busy schedule. The two may have different endeavors but they are success-driven and are always there for each other.