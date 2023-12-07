Patrick Beverley’s girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi looks radiant as she swings her $215K Hermes Birkin bag

Patrick Beverley is known for his competitive nature on the defensive end of a basketball court. Recently, Beverley's girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi, showcased her $215K Hermes Birkin bag on Instagram while also wearing stunning and sleek attire. She also promoted her "Mandana Beverley Hills" health and beauty brand in the caption.

In her Instagram caption, she disclosed that her health and beauty brand hosted a holiday event at the Andy Lecompte Salon. The salon also promoted the two brands' association on its Instagram account. It also included a 20% discount on any service if they bought a "Mandana Beverley Hills" product.

Besides being a business owner, Patrick Beverley's girlfriend is also a social media influencer, with over 697k Instagram followers. Her health and beauty brand has over 19,000 followers on Instagram.

Moreover, Mandana Bolourchi has also collaborated with other fashion brands, such as Dolce & Gabbana and Harper's Bazaar.

"I believe my first fashion interest was when I was a young girl," Bolourchi said. I would always style my Barbies differently than how they came. I always enjoyed creative work."

Patrick Beverley and Mandana Bolourchi

According to The Focus' Joshua Rogers, the two first confirmed their relationship online by posting a picture together on Instagram celebrating their one year together on April 22, 2022.

Additionally, Bolourchi has also shown her support for the Philadelphia 76ers guard when she shows up to his NBA games, even before he was still playing for the LA Lakers.

Patrick Beverley's 2023-24 stats

After being a tremendous asset to the Chicago Bulls in the previous 2022–23 regular season, Patrick Beverley has instantly made an impact with his new team, the Philadelphia 76ers. This season, he is averaging 4.6 points (43.0% shooting, including 29.3% from 3-point range) and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Before the season started, Beverley talked about the Sixers' collective mindset of playing tough and physical games against NBA teams.

"I think we’re a closer-knit group than a lot of people know we are," Beverley said. "Obviously, we have a bunch of new faces, but also collectively with a bunch of guys that are also there before. We really get along a lot. We’re able to police ourselves, coach ourselves, and I think on the basketball court, just physicality and aggressiveness." [Ky Carlin from USA Today Sports' "Sixers Wire."]

With the 76ers in fourth place (13-7 record) in the Eastern Conference rankings, the team had properly adjusted as one of the league's more rugged teams with their suffocating defense.