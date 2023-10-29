Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi pairs cowgirl outfit for Halloween with $3000 Chanel bag

Mandana Bolourchi, Patrick Beverley's girlfriend, has built her own reputation through her successful businesses, charity work, and impeccable fashion sense. Considered one of the most influential fashion influencers globally, Mandana spent most of her childhood in different countries, including Dubai, Tehran, and Los Angeles.

Coming from a conservative background, Bolourchi shared that venturing into the realm of social media wasn't a straightforward endeavor for her. She explained that, within her cultural context, there is a prevailing expectation that young women from esteemed families maintain a more discreet and private presence.

Bolourchi likes to make fashion statements from time to time. Earlier, she grabbed the headlines with a glamorous Instagram post with a $11,080 Hermes bag. Ahead of Halloween, she has once again grabbed the headlines by pairing her cowgirl outfit with a $3000 Chanel bag.

Mandana Bolourchi in the cowgirl outfit with the $3000 Chanel bag (via Instagram)

Bolourchi operates her eponymous business, collaborates with renowned fashion labels like "Dolce & Gabbana" and Harper's Bazaar, and holds investments in the real estate sector. Her estimated net worth stands at approximately $6 million.

Pat Bev and Mandana Bolourchi's relationship

Patrick Beverley and his girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi, are very secretive and private about their personal lives. The duo reportedly started dating in 2021. It's been a while since the pair have been living together.

Patrick Beveley celebrating his girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi's birthday (via Instagram)

Even though they've been together for a while now, the couple prefers to maintain a low-key presence on social media and avoid publicizing their relationship. Nevertheless, they have consistently expressed their love and mutual support for each other.

According to The Focus, Beverley and Bolourchi marked their one-year anniversary back in April this year.

Patrick Beverley's NBA career so far

Patrick Beverley has made a name for himself in the NBA with his defensive prowess. The 6'2" guard signed for the Philadelphia 76ers in the off-season. In two regular-season games so far this year, Beverley has come off the bench for the 76ers.

Coming out of Arkansas, Beverley was selected 42nd overall in the 2009 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. But he was suspended as a result of some academic issues and as a result, he could not make his NBA debut. He then went on to play for several teams in Europe, where he earned a name for himself. He also won the EuroCup MVP in 2012.

Pat Bev made his NBA return in 2013, signing for the Houston Rockets. Over the years, Beverley has established himself as a prominent player in the league and has appeared for multiple teams till now.