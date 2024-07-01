Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi shares clip of Bucks guard's impression of a Karaoke artist on pizza date

Patrick Beverley and his girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi often visit Europe during the NBA offseason. Beverley’s 2023-24 campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks ended in April so the veteran guard had an early start to his vacation. The lovebirds’ fans expected to see them enjoy another summer getaway for some downtime.

Last year, the duo went to Paris during Fashion Week. They were at the “City of Lights” for a few weeks, also celebrating Beverley’s 35th birthday there. Bolourchi actively shared photos and stories on Instagram during their time there.

This year, Patrick Beverley and Mandana Bolourchi are enjoying their vacation in Spain, where they are staying at the plush St. Regis Mardavall Mallorca Resort. The fashion entrepreneur keeps their fans updated by posting photos of their holiday and recently posted a story featuring the unrestricted free agent, Beverley.

Here's a screenshot of the post:

Patrick Beverley tests his vocals inside a restaurant in Spain. [photo: Bolourchi IG]

Beverley and Bolourchi likely went to one of Mallorca’s pizza restaurants. They found themselves at a joint where a singer was performing with an opera-like voice and gusto. Surprisingly, “Pat Bev” tried to imitate the singer for a few lines before the clip was cut.

Patrick Beverley looked fine imitating the singer but it was highly unlikely he would go down that route for a career change. The NBA free agency is still starting and a team could be interested in acquiring him after a decent performance in the playoffs for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Patrick Beverley and his girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi could be celebrating his birthday in Europe again

Last year, Patrick Beverley celebrated his birthday with girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi in Paris. They timed the event so they could also watch the highly anticipated Paris Fashion Week. The social media influencer gave a simple but heartwarming post for her longtime partner on Instagram on the special occasion:

“Happy Birthday baby @patbev21”

In 12 days, “Pat Bev” will be celebrating his 36th birthday, and could likely celebrate it again in Europe. Spain has some of the most breathtaking spots in Europe and they might end up celebrating the special event somewhere in the Iberian Peninsula.

Mandana Bolourchi usually keeps her fans on Instagram updated and the couple's fans could definitely expect a post on the NBA star's birthday.

