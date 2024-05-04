Patrick Beverley’s girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi strikes pose with Karl-Anthony Towns’ GF Jordyn Woods flashing $7000 Chanel bag

In a tale of two different NBA playoff series, Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns are in opposite conferences, with one getting an early elimination while the other is moving on to the second round. Meanwhile, their girlfriends, Jordan Woods and Mandana Bolourchi, have been hanging out and showing their tight friendship on social media.

In a recent post by Bolourchi, she was seen with Jordyn Woods as the two rocked their night's outfits. What captured more fan attention was the Chanel bag on Bolourchi's shoulder, which is priced at $7000 per PlushPosh.

LOOK: Mandana Bolourchi poses with Jordyn Woods flaunting her $7000 Chanel bag

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Chanel flap bag is a special edition from a 2019 collection crafted with black, subtle grey and silver requins. A polished silver chain link leather shoulder strap is one of its main features, while it also has a Chanel CC turn lock toned in silver.

Inside the back is a soft calfskin leather flap and a black satin interior. The bag is made in Italy, and it measures 19.5 cm in width, 12 cm in height and 5.5 cm in depth. The strap length is 121 cm.

Patrick Beverley's girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi, also has a taste for luxury cars

Mandana Bolourchi and Patrick Beverley have been going steady since 2021, and both have been making their mark in their respective fields. Also known for her business ventures and entrepreneurship, Bolourchi likes to splurge her earnings by purchasing luxury cars.

Among her prized possessions is a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. The car, along with other Rolls-Royce models, has been shown off by Bolourchi through her social media accounts and public engagements.

Aside from being known as Patrick Beverley's girlfriend, Bolourchi has been successful on her own, managing her investments and taking time to do philanthropic work.

Apart from being successful on her own, Bolourch established an investment firm in 2005 and has put her money mainly into real estate. She also boasts a diversified portfolio, venturing into fashion, interior designing and being a social media influencer.

As of this writing, Patrick Beverley is 35, and his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks just expired after the 2023-24 season. There is no news yet on his next NBA destination after his team had an early playoff exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.