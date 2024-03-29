Patrick Beverley sheds light on Giannis Antetokounmpo's championship mindset

NBA veteran and Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley recently went into detail about the championship mindset of his teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo on The Pat Bev Show.

Beverley claimed that Giannis had no intention of featuring on podcasts and that this was the only story he would ever reveal related to his teammate:

“'Just keep me off the pod, Pat, just keep me off the pod.' Yeah I respect that, I respect that. We on the bus, I have never won the championship before. It was like, he was waiting for me to say it. How that sh*t feel? 'It was like a release, Pat. Everything you have ever worked out for, in your whole life, this moment.'

"'Once you tasted a championship, it’s hard to kill that dog. Because that dog been places no one’s ever been.' They won. He said that sh** gave me chills man. He goes, 'No, you’re not. Not you. You go wanna do it again, Pat?' This the only Greak Freak story I will ever give on my pod.”

As per the conversation, it's clear that Giannis definitely wants to win more championships, and that is something Beverley can help the Greak Freek achieve. Antetokounmpo previously led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship.

Alongside players such as Damian Lillard and Patrick Beverley, Giannis Antetokounmpo certainly has a team capable of pulling off a title charge. A championship this season will not only put Giannis in an elite club of European players, but it will also be the first ring for both Lillard and Beverley.

Giannis Antetokounmpo thinks Patrick Beverley is an ‘a**hole’

Of course, Beverley’s move to the Milwaukee Bucks happened after a mixed start to the season. Despite adding Damian Lillard to the roster, the loss of Jrue Holiday seemingly made the Bucks worse than the year before. While both fans and analysts expected the team to emerge as a title contender, the Bucks took time to get going.

While Beverley is determined to help the team, Giannis recently spoke about how the 35-year-old veteran was a bonus for the Bucks. Antetkounmpo revealed that Beverley was effectively an ‘a**hole,’ but one that he wanted on his team:

"He's one of those guys — and I'm sorry for my language — that you say, 'He's an a--hole.' When he plays on your team, you're like, 'That's my a--hole!' You know? And I love him!"

Patrick Beverley has emerged as an important bench player and has added some much-needed defensive identity to Milwaukee's bench unit.

Beverley has averaged 4.8 points, 2.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks in 19 minutes per game this season. There is little doubt that Beverley has helped steer the Bucks in the right direction, as they are currently second in the Eastern conference with a 46-27 record. Whether this leads to a title charge remains to be seen.