Patrick Beverley speculates about Anthony Edwards possibly leaving Minnesota Timberwolves: "He can change the world of basketball"

Anthony Edwards, as one of the NBA's rising young stars, has shown his potential to coaches, opponents and teammates. His former teammate, Patrick Beverley, believes that Edwards can elevate his game as he predicts Ant's departure from his current team.

Beverley and Edwards have shared the court, and this is why Beverley knows him well and believes he can be the league's next big star. However, Pat Bev believes Ant has to leave the Minnesota Timberwolves to reach his full potential.

"He will get out of Minnesota," Beverley said. "That's just what happens. That's no disrespect to Minnesota. It's just, with that personality, he can change the world of basketball."

When asked if Ant needed to join a big-market team, Beverley didn't hesitate:

"Obviously, it has to be. For him to get the most. I played in Minnesota. This is no diss to Minnesota. This is no diss to small-market teams, but he is the type of player that you need to see him. And there's no way Minnesota should have nine, 10 TV games.

"All the work he's been putting in right now, it looks different when you get to see it than like go to an app and get it. I can't really get it the way I need to get it. It's different when you got 30 games on TV and you get to see that s*** every night."

Many have started to pay closer attention to Edwards this summer. Thanks to his stellar performances with Team USA, fans have noticed his true potential and are excited to see what he has in store for the 2023-24 NBA season. Whether he leaves the Wolves or not, the one-time All-Star has the charisma and personality to attract fans.

Should Anthony Edwards leave?

Anthony Edwards

The Wolves have struggled to be a solid team over the years, and it looks like they could turn things around with Anthony Edwards. The young guard has improved every season after getting drafted by the team in 2020. This leads people to ask, "Should Anthony Edwards leave?"

The Wolves have tried their best for Karl-Anthony Towns to stay. And seeing that KAT isn't the franchise player that they need, the front office should shift its focus to Edwards. Ant has a higher ceiling than other players in Minnesota, but that doesn't mean he should leave the organization.

The 6-foot-4 guard should stay and make it work no matter how hard it is. As for Minnesota's front office, it has to be careful in keeping him happy and giving him the necessary help he needs.

