Video: 9x All-Star tosses the towel to Patrick Beverley during press conference, latter calls it “first dime of the year"

Patrick Beverley was on a fleek during his introductory press conference and answered all kinds of questions. While most questions were about his role with the Los Angeles Lakers and his outlook for the upcoming season, Beverley had the perfect response to the most anticipated question. When asked about playing alongside Russell Westbrook, Beverley quickly responded with two words – “super excited.”

Rivalry between Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley is well-known and dates back to the 2013 playoffs. Beverley’s attempt at a steal led to a torn meniscus for Westbrook. Since then, the pair have exchanged words on multiple occasions. However, their demeanor at the press conference showcased maturity.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Russell Westbrook didn’t just watch Patrick Beverley’s press conference from the side. He made sure Pat Bev looked good, tossing him a towel to wipe his sweat from working out.



Pat Bev: “First dime of the year.”



Russ laughed. The Lakers point guards on the same page so far. Russell Westbrook didn’t just watch Patrick Beverley’s press conference from the side. He made sure Pat Bev looked good, tossing him a towel to wipe his sweat from working out. Pat Bev: “First dime of the year.” Russ laughed. The Lakers point guards on the same page so far. https://t.co/ruQHJlaFkU

Westbrook and Beverley shared a comical moment during the press conference, when the former assisted the latter by tossing him a towel. Beverley got the interviewers cracking as he said:

“Thank you, love that brother. First dime of the year.”

Patrick Beverley may not be a big contributor on the stat sheet, but his effort on the floor never goes unnoticed. He played a crucial role on the Minnesota Timberwolves roster last season, helping them make the playoffs via the Play-In tournament. Beverley played 58 regular season games, averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists, while shooting 40.6% from the field.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via The Wolves' locker room was talking that talk after their Play-In win(via @patbev21 The Wolves' locker room was talking that talk after their Play-In win 😳(via @patbev21) https://t.co/D18UUDjznN

Like Russell Westbrook, Beverley relies on his athleticism and physicality to force his opponents into tough shots. While Westbrook had a poor season last year, the Lakers lacked someone who plays with high energy on the floor – something which Beverley can address. However, Mr. Triple-Double’s value is not lost on Beverley, as he remarked:

“A player with that competitive spirit, that fire, that will, that dog, that nastiness, that grit, to have a running mate like that, I have never had that. So, I am super excited to see where it goes.”

It will be interesting to see how much time the two guards get together on the floor, and to what degree they can link up.

Patrick Beverley touches upon the Laker experience

Prior to joining the Minnesota Timberwolves last summer, Beverley had spent four seasons in Los Angeles – playing for the LA Clippers. Patrick Beverley prides himself on making the playoffs in three out of four of those seasons, and is determined to help the Lakers get there as well.

However, when asked about the difference between the two LA teams, he quickly acknowledged the disparity within the city:

“No, it’s very different. Night and day too, I mean, just walking around the city – you almost get a different respect. But with that respect comes a lot of responsibility too.”

The Clippers have always lived with this disproportionate support, given the Lakers have been more successful. However, it seems like that trend will only change when they win a championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gautam Aggarwal