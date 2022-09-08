“I've been on both sides, and I like it over here a little bit better” - Patrick Beverley throws shade at LA Clippers in the first presser as a Laker

Spectrum SportsNet got the opportunity to interview LA Lakers’ latest recruit, three-time NBA All-Defensive selection Patrick Beverley. Lakers analyst Mike Bresnahan asked the guard about his thoughts on going back to LA. Beverley previously played for the LA Clippers.

Beverley told Bresnahan that he immediately flew to LA the moment he heard the news. He expressed his excitement at joining the Lakers and how the city has been treating him differently since his arrival.

"I know what it feels to be a Laker and a Clipper. I've been on both sides, and I like it over here a little bit better."

Why Patrick Beverley wanted out of the LA Clippers

LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.

Earlier this year, Patrick Beverley opened up on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast about why he left the LA Clippers. J.J. Redick asked the then-Minnesota Timberwolves guard to break down what exactly happened in that trade.

"When me, Lou, and Trezz got to the Clippers, we weren't Blake Griffin. We weren't DeAndre Jordan. We weren't Chris Paul. We weren't J.J. Redick. That wasn't our era. We wanted to kinda have our own identity."

He continued:

"We in the Western Conference finals, something the team has never done. So me being there from the beginning, I'm thinking contract extension. I'm thinking it's gonna be easy. I walk in, and they throw me a number that I felt was borderline disrespectful."

Despite being offered an undesirable amount, Beverley still attempted to renegotiate with Clippers president, Lawrence Frank. The conversation slightly escalated into a heated conversation wherein Beverley finally decided to ask for a trade.

Can Patrick Beverley get along with Russell Westbrook?

LA Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook's beef goes way back to the 2013 playoffs. Beverley was guarding Westbrook in an attempt to steal the ball. However, it resulted in Westbrook sustaining a season-ending knee injury. Since then, the two have always been on opposing ends.

During Beverley's first press conference with the LA Lakers, he shared his thoughts on teaming up with Westbrook.

“Super excited.”

He went on to admire the heart and grit Westbrook brings to the court.

Beverley is ready to set the tone and give the Lakers his best. He is a fierce competitor and isn’t the type to back down from a challenge. Undeniably, he will be a key piece for the Lakers in the upcoming season. With Beverley's suffocating defense, the Lakers will look to make a return to the playoffs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman