Patrick Beverley torches Brandon Jennings as ex-NBA vets' beef explodes over podcast popularity shots

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley took another shot at Brandon Jennings on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. The two former players have an ongoing beef that has continued to escalate on the social media platform.

On Wednesday, Jennings posted a screenshot of the YouTube channel of "The Pat Bev Pod." The former 10th pick of the 2009 NBA Draft circled the views that Beverley's podcast has generated over the past few weeks. He implied the podcast isn't getting much attention, compared to the show where he works.

In the caption, he mentioned "Gil's Arena," the podcast he does with ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas and other former players.

"See yall tomorrow on Gil’s Arena," Jennings posted.

Arenas' show has been receiving more views on YouTube than Beverley's podcast.

However, Beverley didn't think much of it as he responded to the former high school standout.

"He talking about everything but hooping. shut up check ball @Tuff__Crowd," Beverley said.

The feud between the two guards started when Jennings called out a few former NBA players in March. He believes he can take any of the players he mentioned (Beverley is one of the ex-players he named) in a 1-on-1 game.

Jennings mentioned Ty Lawson, Jeff Teague, and Lou Williams. Patrick Beverley has some thoughts regarding the former Milwaukee Bucks guard's claims, even if he wasn't on the original list. Pat Bev wanted to arrange a one-on-one pay-per-view event as a result.

This led Jennings to respond, saying Beverley shouldn't be part of the conversation as he never averaged 10 points in the NBA. The defensive guard didn't let it slide as he claimed that the former Detroit Pistons guard is scared of playing against him.

This led to a Playback livestream where the two former professional players were present and went back and forth. They had a verbal exchange while Beverley was challenging Jennings to a 1-on-1.

Jennings dodged Patrick Beverley's $100k bet to play him on a 1-on-1

Patrick Beverley challenged Jennings to play him on a 1-on-1 for $100k during a live stream where they appeared together. On Thursday, the former NBA guard addressed the situation and explained why he doesn't want to play against Beverley.

"You never averaged over 10, you a 10 and under player I’m not playin you 1 on 1 I don’t want to play that type of basketball, you play like a football player take that 100k and use it to improve your podcast you need it," Jennings said.

Before he said that, Jennings said that he mentioned the other players because he respected their game. Additionally, he believes he belongs in the same breath as Williams, Lawson and Teague.

However, Patrick Beverley chimed in and thought he should've been a part of it.

