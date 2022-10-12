"Until he retires or until my f***n ankles pop, I'm hounding his a*" – Patrick Beverly clarifies his recent criticism of Chris Paul, phrases his relation with Chris Paul as ‘smoke' between brothers

Patrick Beverly (also known as Pat Bev) and Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul are currently fueding. Their feud does not show any signs of cooling off anytime soon, especially as far as Patrick Beverly is concerned.

"Until he retires or until my f***n ankles pop, I'm hounding his a*" – Patrick Beverly

Patrick Beverly's feelings about Chris Paul were discussed on the first episode of his new podcast, "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone." This is not the first time Beverly has spoken publicly about Paul. As a guest analyst on ESPN, he was not kind to CP3 when it was time to critique his playoff performance.

Where does Patrick Beverly's animosity toward Chris Paul come from?

Beverly has had an issue with Chris Paul since he was in college. According to Beverly he “destroyed” Paul, who was at the camp as a professional at the time. This was discussed with Stephen A. Smith back in May during the NBA playoffs.

"I appreciate everything he's done for the game," Beverley said. "Me and CP, this started when I was in college. I went to LeBron James' camp. ... and I got a taste of little CP there. ... It's always been something from there."

Both are veteran NBA point guards, but Paul has had a more storied career. Paul is a 12-time All-Star, nine-time All-Defensive team, 11-time All-NBA and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. He is, for sure, a first ballot Hall of Famer when his career is over.

Beverly, on the other hand, is a good player but is seen as just a defensive specialist.

Their head-to-head matchups are an interesting study. Per Land of Basketball, when facing each other Beverly’s teams have a 11-9 record against Chris Paul’s teams. During those games, Paul led Beverly in almost every statistical category except rebounding.

Their feud is just words, and the height of their discourse may have shown itself during a playoff game in 2021. Beverly, playing for the Clippers, flagrantly fouled Paul and then mocked him afterward as Paul appeared to be injured.

There is no love lost between these two players. Both Paul and Beverly will get to see a lot of each other in the Western Conference. Beverly signed with the Lakers in the offseason, and Paul is still in Phoenix. Expect to see a lot of talk and intense play when these men see each other.

