Patrick Ewing pinpoints key difference Karl-Anthony Towns has made to championship-chasing Knicks

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified May 19, 2025 20:24 GMT
Karl-Anthony Towns has made a significant impact since joining the New York Knicks in an offseason trade. As the Knicks prepare to face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals starting Wednesday, Knicks legend Patrick Ewing shared his thoughts on Towns's difference to the team.

Hall of Fame center Patrick Ewing - a legendary figure in New York Knicks history - shared this when he appeared on Sunday's episode of The Rematch Show.

"He's [Karl-Anthony Towns] been doing a fine job ... Last night was a huge moment for him and for us, and he showed up and showed out ... I love the type of player that he is. He's a different big than when we played or when I played. He's a stretch, he's at the 3-point line."
Towns recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds in Game 1 of the series. He shot 46.2 percent from the field as he attempted one three-pointer in the Knicks' 108-105 OT win.

In his debut season with the Knicks, he averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in the regular season and 19.8 ppg, 11.3 rpg, and 1.1 apg so far in the postseason.

Karl-Anthony Towns' viral Instagram post after eliminating Celtics

Karl-Anthony Towns posted on Instagram on Sunday, celebrating the New York Knicks's advancement to the Eastern Conference finals. His post-game post garnered over 83,000 likes in just four hours.

"8 more"
Towns contributed 21 points and 12 rebounds in the 119-81 victory, while playing 35 minutes and shooting 8-for-20 from the field.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in action against the Boston Celtics. (Credits: IMAGN)
The Knicks (51-31) finished as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Their series win over the Celtics capped off a strong postseason run, as they previously defeated the Detroit Pistons 4-2 in the first round.

Towns and the New York Knicks will play the Indians Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Tip-off is slated for Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST at Madison Square Garden.

Ubong Richard Archibong

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
