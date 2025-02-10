"Patrick Fatmont attacked him for his character" - NBA fans react to Luka Doncic's $500,000 aid for LA wildfire survivors

LA Lakers star Luka Doncic hasn’t stepped foot on the court for the team but he is already making an impact on the City of Los Angeles. Doncic, via an announcement of his foundation on Monday, is donating $500,000 to support recovery efforts following the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The announcement has won him a lot of admiration from fans on social media.

“Patrick fatmont attacked him for his character lmfaooo,” a fan tweeted.

Others acknowledged the gesture and appreciated Doncic.

“That’s incredible! Luka Doncic’s generosity is making a big impact in helping those affected by the LA wildfires. It’s great to see athletes using their platform for good,” another fan tweeted.

“Luka hasn’t played a game with LA yet and is already doing something to help. W’s to Luka,” a fan said.

“Luka doing and saying all the right things while Nico and Dumont try to play him off as "the problem,” one fan wrote.

The praises kept on coming.

“I'm starting to really think about becoming a Laker fan. It's unavoidable I think for me actually. I just hope he doesn't get corrupted by Hollywood. Prayers for him and his family and this beautiful any of generosity,” one fan tweeted.

“This man doesn’t even have a place to live yet in LA and here he is thinking about kids that have lost everything. Luka, you truly are one of a kind,” another fan commented.

The LA fires resulted in at least 29 deaths and an estimated economic loss of between $250 billion and $275 billion, according to AccuWeather.

The wildfires had a personal impact on Lakers coach JJ Redick, who lost his rented home in the Pacific Palisades. Redick and his family also lost countless possessions and mementos.

The destruction caused by the wildfires is still evident, with the local ecosystem severely damaged. The state government has estimated that 57,636 acres were burned and 16,246 structures were destroyed.

Doncic's donation is aimed at supporting the ongoing recovery efforts and helping those affected by the devastating fires.

Former Mavericks majority owner kept in the dark about Luka Doncic’s trade to LA Lakers

Luka Doncic’s trade shocked everyone, including Mark Cuban, the former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks. He had no say in the team's decision to trade Doncic to the Lakers, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

"By the time Cuban found out about the Luka-for-AD (Anthony Davis) trade, it was too late," Stein wrote on Sunday, via 'The Stein Line.' "(Patrick) Dumont never approached for advice. Sources say Cuban urged Harrison not to go ahead with the swap ... only to find out that the deal had already been sealed with the Lakers by verbal handshake."

Cuban reportedly urged Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison not to make the trade, but his pleas came too late. The deal which sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis was one of the most surprising moves in NBA history.

Cuban, who sold his 73% stake in the Mavericks in November 2023, believed that he would still have a role in key decision-making processes. However, Stein reported that he was hurt by being left out of the loop on the trade.

