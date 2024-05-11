Patrick Mahomes affirms Lu Dort's ability to play NFL football to commentator Hubie Brown

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes reportedly gave big praise to OKC Thunder's Lu Dort. The quarterback shared his thoughts on the unexpected debate about NFL and NBA players.

The three-time Super Bowl champion was present in today's game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Thunder. Mahomes is apparently a fan of Dort and believes he could play in the NFL.

"[Patrick Mahomes], unsolicited, just turned to Hubie and I and said Lu Dort could play in the NFL. I don't know if he was kidding or serious, but he said he [Dort] can play linebacker or running back," Dave Pasch of ESPN said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This is a big compliment for Dort, who is already a terrific defender in the NBA and striving to be a two-way threat for the young Thunder team. After 11-year NBA veteran Austin Rivers stirred the pot with his claims about NBA players dominating in the NFL, everybody has had something to say about it.

Rivers received responses from JJ Watt, one of the best defenders in NFL history, and former Super Bowl champion James Jones. Those comments rubbed a lot of NFL people the wrong way, but Rivers isn't backing down.

He found unexpected and indirect support from Patrick Mahomes, one of the best quarterbacks to ever live.

Lu Dort has a privileged physique that makes him a threat to rivals. He's one of the best defenders in the league, although underrated at times.

His offense has become worse in the past two seasons. Still, it's also worth noting that with Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren becoming second and third scoring options before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort doesn't have enough room to make an impact.

In 79 regular season games, the Canadian guard averaged 10.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the No. 1 seed in the West.

Patrick Mahomes was hyped after a PJ Washington dunk

Besides making big claims about Lu Dort's hypothetical NFL career, Patrick Mahomes went to the American Airlines Center to root for the Dallas Mavericks.

At some point, PJ Washington made a big dunk that made Mahomes and his wife Brittany stand up to fire up Washington.

PJ Washington finished the game with 27 points, followed by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who scored 22 apiece.

Expand Tweet

It's not a secret that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is an avid fan of the Mavs who didn't even hesitate to cheer on them during the 2023 NFL season. He was born in Tyler, Texas, played in Whitehouse during his school years and then joined Texas Tech Red Raiders. He has close ties with Texas and is ready to support the Mavericks anytime.