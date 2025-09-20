  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Patrick Mahomes
  "Patrick Mahomes ain't the best quarterback in football": 7x NBA champ gives brutal verdict on Chiefs star amid historic 0-2 slump

"Patrick Mahomes ain’t the best quarterback in football": 7x NBA champ gives brutal verdict on Chiefs star amid historic 0-2 slump

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 20, 2025 12:16 GMT
7x NBA champ gives brutal verdict on Patrick Mahomes
7x NBA champ gives brutal verdict on Patrick Mahomes (Credits: Getty)

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry did not mince his words while speaking on Patrick Mahomes’ poor start to the season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes and Co. have played two games and have lost both to the Philadelphia Eagles and LA Chargers.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of the “Big Shot Bob” podcast with Brandon Harper and Rob Jenners, Horry gave a strong verdict on Mahomes. The seven-time champion suggested that Mahomes is no longer the best quarterback in football in light of the Chiefs' poor start.

“Apparently, Patrick Mahomes ain’t the best quarterback in football if he’s 0-2,” Horry said (Timestamp: 37:40).

youtube-cover
Through the first two games, Mahomes has recorded 445 passing yards and has two touchdowns. Despite his strong play, the Chiefs have struggled out of the gates and will look to bounce back against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Already a legendary quarterback, Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to five Super Bowls, winning three. However, since the team’s Super Bowl loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in February, it has not looked the same, explaining Robert Horry’s criticism of the two-time MVP.

It is worth noting that this marks the first time that Patrick Mahomes has started an NFL season with a 0-2 record; it also marks the first time the Chiefs have started their season with such a record since 2014.

History shows Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can’t afford a 0-3 start

While the Kansas City Chiefs have long been regarded as one of the best teams in the league, it seems like the dynasty’s inevitability is wearing off. The Chiefs find themselves in a difficult position, facing a potential 0-3 start to the season.

Historically, no team in the NFL has reached the Super Bowl after starting its season with three consecutive losses. So, Mahomes and the Chiefs' upcoming game against the New York Giants brings with it much urgency.

They are not the only ones who will be gunning for the win, as the Giants have also started the season with two losses. If the Chiefs fail to add a win on Sunday, Horry’s verdict about Mahomes no longer being the best quarterback in football could start resonating with many.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Sameer Khan
