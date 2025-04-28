Patrick Mahomes impressed by NBA playoffs intensity as Lakers & Timberwolves showcase hard-hitting action

With the NFL draft over, Patrick Mahomes turned his attention back to the 2025 NBA playoffs. The postseason has brought interesting storylines that an avid basketball fan like Mahomes has been salivating over. The three-time Super Bowl winner could not hold back his excitement after watching Sunday’s games.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback tweeted after the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to beat the LA Lakers 116-113 in Game 4:

“Playoff basketball been great this year!”

Patrick Mahomes admitted before Super Bowl LIX that he was a Dallas Mavericks fan “through thick and thin.” Although his team did not make the NBA playoffs, he continues to monitor the postseason. Mahomes is also a big supporter of Luka Doncic, so it was not surprising that he watched the Game 4 showdown between the Lakers and the Timberwolves.

Before the Lakers-Timberwolves showdown, Mahomes likely saw the New York Knicks edge the Detroit Pistons 94-93 also in Game 4. Tim Hardaway Jr. drilled a 3-pointer despite contact against Josh Hart. The officials admitted after the game that they missed a foul on Hart, which helped the Knicks to escape with the win.

The follow up to the fiercely-contested Knicks-Pistons duel was the star-studded showdown between the LA Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards dazzled for 43 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter to drag his team to victory.

Edwards' performance earned a reaction from the three-time Super Bowl MVP:

“No wayyy! Come on ant!”

Patrick Mahomes, no stranger to high-stakes games in front of thousands of viewers, could not help but appreciate the NBA action.

Fans react to Patrick Mahomes’ comment about the NBA playoffs

Patrick Mahomes has 2.7 million followers on X (formerly Twitter). It did not take long for fans to react to his tweet about the NBA playoffs.

“But your Mavericks didn't make it”

One fan said:

“I know you talking about the Knicks!”

Another fan added:

“It's absolutely electric, and it's just the 1st round!”

@preetkailon continued:

“Meanwhile refereeing has been POOR.”

@PranavSriraman commented:

“Big bro is Shai winning the championship this year?”

The New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves took 3-1 series leads against the Detroit Pistons and the LA Lakers, respectively. Only the OKC Thunder is through to the next round after sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies.

Mahomes will likely have something to say as intensity in the NBA playoffs ramps up.

