Patty Mills' update on Ben Simmons: "He's in a really good place right now", discusses what Simmons brings to the Brooklyn Nets' roster

Patty Mills is extremely happy to be reunited with his Australian mate Ben Simmons as the latter finally joined the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. The duo have known each other for a long time and Mills has re-assured that Simmons is in a happy place now and will bring a lot to the table.

With the Brooklyn Nets currently struggling, this trade could potentially help them revive their season. Simmons, who faced a lot of media backlash after he decided not to play for the Philadelphia 76ers is yet to play an NBA game this season. However, with the trade being confirmed, the 25-year-old will be a lot more positive and will be hoping to soon make it back to the court. When asked about Simmons and his mindset coming into the Nets team, Patty Mills said:

"I think he's in a really good place right now. Speaking to him a fair bit lately and seeing what he's been up to in terms of staying ready and getting his body right and getting game ready I guess."

"It was good and pleasing for me to see and feel you know where he's at . So from that standpoint, you get a really hungry person, who's looking forward to playing basketball again and especially with our group."

Patty Mills is confident about Ben Simmons excelling as part of the Nets

Ben Simmons has the ability to play different roles to perfection on the court. Not only is he a stellar passer, but Simmons also possesses the ability to guard all positions. Patty Mills also stated that Ben Simmons is a hungry basketball player waiting to prove to people what he is capable of. Adding to what Simmons brings to the table, Mills said:

"You know, tenacious defender, who's physical, strong, you know hangs his hat on that side of the floor I think and then you know his freakish ability to be a point guard and make plays and unbelievable passer and push the pace in doing so."

"He's someone that I from a basketball standpoint am very excited to play with and have been for a long time so this is a good opportunity there. But yeah, if anything there, we are getting a very very hungry exited basketball player."

Ben Simmons did not have an easy offseason as he was in constant turmoil with the Philadelphia 76ers back office. Many slammed him for not showing up for games in Philly, but after being blamed for the team's failure in the playoffs, Ben Simmons was a hurt man. He was not willing to play for the 76ers as he thought that they had lost trust in him. Patty Mills, his good friend, saw him battle through all the adversity. Speaking about how it felt to finally be teammates with him, Mills said:

"I've got his back. I've always had his back, and now I have the opportunity to be with him. I've had his back from afar and I wish I was with him earlier in his career, but being able to do what I can from afar, so I'm excited to be able to be with him in this aspect and help him in any way necessary, that's always kind of how it has been."

"But at the end of the day, I'm excited for this and I know he is as well, so for us to come together and I think it's going to be great for both of us. For me to continue to learn things and I think for me to share with him as much as I can as a professional and as a athlete."

Coach Steve Nash confirmed that Ben Simmons will take some time before he makes his way onto the court. However, whenever the day comes, it will be very interesting to see how he fits in with the Nets style of play. There is no doubt that he is a supremely talented individual. Playing alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will help him grow as a player and thrive in the career ahead of him.

